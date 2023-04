PNJ vs OEI Dream11 Team Prediction, ECL T10, Match 31: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for ECS Portugal T10, At Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo, 1:00 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Punjab CC vs Oeiras will take place at 12:30 PM IST

Start Time: April 2, Sunday, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Gucherre Cricket Ground, Cartaxo

PNJ vs OEI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Conrad Greenshields

Batsmen: Miguel Machado, Azher Andani (vc), Parveen Singh-Jr (c)

All-rounders: Adnan Ali-I, Francoise Stoman, Junaid Khan-II

Bowlers: Umar Muhammad, Arsalan Naseem, Usama Ali, Alex Macey.

PNJ vs OEI Probable XI

Punjab CC: Rao Imran , Rana Sarwar, Parveen Singh, Usama Zahid(wk), Usama Ali, Syed Ali Naqi, Muzamal Abbas, Ranjeet Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Adnan Ali, Umar Muhammad

Oeiras: Azhar Andani, Miguel Machado, Conrad Greenshields , Francoise Stoman, Miguel Stoman, Junaid Khan, Girish Singh(wk), Arslan Naseem, Diego Mendonca, Carlo Buccimazza, Lakshan Weerakoon