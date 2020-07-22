PNL vs AMD Dream11, ECS T10 – Cyprus: Team, Full Squad Punjab Lions vs Amdocs Fantasy Tips July 22, 11:30 AM IST

PNL vs AMD Dream11 Team And Picks

PNL vs AMD Dream11 Tips: We are into the day three of the ECS T10- Cyprus with five more matches lined up for Wednesday. In the first match of the day, Punjab will take on Amdocs followed by Nicosia vs Moufflons. Punjab will again take the field against Moufflons to complete the afternoon session. In the evening, Moufflons will play their third match of the day against Amdocs and fourth against Punjab. So Moufflons are going to have a pretty busy Wednesday.

A total of five clubs in Cyprus will take part in this five-day affair that include Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 matches will be played between July 20 and July 24 – all at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. All the matches will be broadcast live on FreeSports TV in the UK and via FanCode in India.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Punjab Lions vs Amdocs Toss Time: 11:00 AM IST

PNL vs AMD Match Start Time: 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

PNL vs AMD My Dream11 Team

Kulwinder Singh (captain), Swaroop Pattanaik (vice-captain), Rahul Shukla, Tejwinder Singh, Mangala Gunasekara, Vimal Khanduri, Waqas Akhtar, Gurapratap Singh

Punjab Lions vs Amdocs Full Squad List

AMD: Sanjeev Kumar, Vimal Khanduri, Swaroop Pattanaik, Vilok Sharma, Santosh Manda, Neelesh Makarande, Shailendra Chauhan, Vijaya Naravula, Arjun Pasoriya, Saurabh Panghal, Lahu Deshmukh, Aniket Malpure, Ashish Srivastava, Gaurav Sagwan, Hitesh Thadani, Rahul Shukla, Giridhar Singh, Shravan Kumar, Avinash Rane, Chaitas Shah, Indrakiranreddy Kancharia, Srikanth Komiripalepu, Sumeet Advani, Aritra Chakraborty, Preetaj Deol

PNL: Prasad Suranga, Waqas Akhtar, Sukhjeeth Singh, Gurapratap Singh, Satish Kumar, Amardeep Singh, Dhanuka Agathocleous, Danajaya Wijesoorya, Faisal Sarwar, Amith Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Danajaya Wijesooriya, Neeraj Tiwari, Mangala Gunasekara, Kunal Saini, Tarandit Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Sushil Kumar, Waqas Akhtar, Satish Kumar, Vikram Verma, Malika Dulaj, Sujantha Perera, Sunil Sharma, Zeeshan Mehmood, Harpreet Singh, Harwinder Singh, Zeeshan Mehmood, Satnam Singh