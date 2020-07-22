PNL vs NCT Dream11, ECS T10 – Cyprus: Team, Full Squad Punjab Lions Cricket Club vs Nicosia Tigers Fantasy Tips July 22, 5:30 PM IST

PNL vs NCT Dream11 Team And Picks

PNL vs NCT Dream11 Tips: In the first match of the day, Punjab Lions defeated Amdocs by eight wickets. Batting first, Amdocs could only manage 65/6 from their allotted 10 overs. The target was never going to be a challenge for Punjab batsmen who sprinted to victory in just 4.1 overs. In the second match, Cyprus Moufflans scored 135/5 after batting first. However, their opponents Nicolsa Tigers were stopped at 128/8 in 10 overs.

We are into the day three of the ECS T10- Cyprus with five more matches lined up for Wednesday. In the first match of the day, Punjab will take on Amdocs followed by Nicosia vs Moufflons. Punjab will again take the field against Moufflons to complete the afternoon session. In the evening, Moufflons will play their third match of the day against Amdocs and fourth against Punjab. So Moufflons are going to have a pretty busy Wednesday.

A total of five clubs in Cyprus will take part in this five-day affair that include Amdocs, Cyprus Moufflons, Limassol Gladiators, Nicosia Tigers and Punjab Lions. 24 matches will be played between July 20 and July 24 – all at the Ypsonas Cricket ground in Limassol, Cyprus. All the matches will be broadcast live on FreeSports TV in the UK and via FanCode in India.

Muhammad Husain, Chairman of the Cyprus Cricket Association, said: “We are excited to continue our long-term collaboration with the European Cricket Network. We fully expect a week of fiercely contested T10 games between five motivated teams.”

Punjab Lions vs Nicosia Tigers Toss Time: 5:00 PM IST

PNL vs NCT Match Start Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground

PNL vs NCT My Dream11 Team

Kulwinder Singh (captain), Anowar Hossain (vice-captain), Tejwinder Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Harwinder Singh, Iftekhar Jaman, Faruk Ahmed, Faysal Mia, Satish Kumar, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Gurapartap Singh,

Punjab Lions vs Nicosia Tigers Full Squad List

PNL: Zeeshan Mehmood, Harpreet Singh, Waqas Akhtar, Pradeep Suranga, Faisal Sarwar, Sunil Sharma, Amardeep Singh, Amit Kumar, Kunal Saini, Sukhjeet Singh, Vikram Verma, Kulwinder Singh, Satish Kumar, Sushil Kumar, Tarandit Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Satnam Singh, Tejwinder Singh, Mangala Gunasekara, Gurapartap Singh

NCT: Abdullah Al Tasmin, Habibur Rahman, Yasir Khan, Jahid Hassan, Roman Mazumder, Sakhawat Hossain, Benojir Ahmed, Mainul Hasan, Saurav Ahmed, Shabbi Ul Hassan, Abdul Mobeen, Faysal Mia, Anowar Hossain, Iftekar Jaman, Kazi Saiful, Aizaz Jameel, Faruk Ahmed, Abdul Manan, Amir Sohail, Rashidul Hasan, Abid Ali, Qasim Anwar