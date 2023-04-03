Rajasthan Royals Sits On Top Of IPL Table As Ruturaj Gaikwad Leads Orange Cap Race, Mark Wood For Purple
Chennai Super Kings will face Lucknow Super Giants on Monday at home, at the MA Chidabaram Stadium.
New Delhi: On Day 3 of 2023 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore secured big wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians respectively.
By getting better of SRH by 72 runs, Sanju Samson-led side moved to the No. 1 position in IPL 2023 points table.
RR smashed Hyderabad by a margin of 72 runs. Star pacer Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 4 wickets which guided Rajasthan to victory.
In the second game, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) extended their winning record, as the team registered its fourth win against five-time winners Mumbai Indians at home.
The former Indian captain Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis's partnership helped RCB win by eight wickets, marking a happy homecoming at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sunday.
In defence Mumbai brought in Jason Behrendorff as an impact player in place of Suryakumar Yadav to share the new-ball with Arshad Khan.
While, Tilak Varma stood tall and impressed everyone with his skill and temperament in hitting nine boundaries and four sixes at a strike-rate of 182.6, as Mumbai got 69 runs from the last five overs.
At the end of round 1 of the league stage of the IPL 2023, RR sits at the top of the point table by virtue of a superior net run rate, while RCB took the third spot after a win against the Mumbai Indians.
IPL 2023 Points Table. pic.twitter.com/8rbJ6YHWnu
Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 2, 2023
Orange Cap:
Young star performer Tilak stands second in the Orange Cap list after his knock against RCB whereas King Kohli is third in the list as his unbeaten knock helped RCB get off to a perfect start.
Orange Cap suits him.? #CSKvsLSG pic.twitter.com/u1RZmTuDSS
Aayushi? (@cric_aayushi) April 2, 2023
Purple Cap:
After taking four wickets Chahal stands second in the Purple Cap list. Followed by him Punjab's Arshdeep Singh is third in the list.
The first Indian to 300 T20 wickets. ?? pic.twitter.com/Q8PDmhHR4V
Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 2, 2023
