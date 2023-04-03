Rajasthan Royals Sits On Top Of IPL Table As Ruturaj Gaikwad Leads Orange Cap Race, Mark Wood For Purple

New Delhi: On Day 3 of 2023 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore secured big wins over Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians respectively.

By getting better of SRH by 72 runs, Sanju Samson-led side moved to the No. 1 position in IPL 2023 points table.

RR smashed Hyderabad by a margin of 72 runs. Star pacer Yuzvendra Chahal picked up 4 wickets which guided Rajasthan to victory.

In the second game, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) extended their winning record, as the team registered its fourth win against five-time winners Mumbai Indians at home.

The former Indian captain Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis's partnership helped RCB win by eight wickets, marking a happy homecoming at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Sunday.

In defence Mumbai brought in Jason Behrendorff as an impact player in place of Suryakumar Yadav to share the new-ball with Arshad Khan.

While, Tilak Varma stood tall and impressed everyone with his skill and temperament in hitting nine boundaries and four sixes at a strike-rate of 182.6, as Mumbai got 69 runs from the last five overs.

At the end of round 1 of the league stage of the IPL 2023, RR sits at the top of the point table by virtue of a superior net run rate, while RCB took the third spot after a win against the Mumbai Indians.