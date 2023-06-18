Advertisement

'Policemen Did Me A Favour': Stuart Broad Reveals Interesting Story On Taking Marnus Labuschagne's Wicket

Stuart Broad how policemen helped him take the big wicket of Marnus Labuschagne on Day 2 of 1st Ashes Test

Updated: June 18, 2023 8:38 AM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: England's star pacer, Stuart Broad was the most successful bowler for the hosts on Day 2 of the 1st Ashes 2023 Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. He grabbed two big wickets of David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne early in the first session on two consecutive delivery and put his team in a strong position.

Broad gave the Aussies a huge blow after dismissing Marnus Labuschagne on a golden duck. Later he also revealed an interesting story behind it. Labuschagne right before playing the first ball was seen telling a couple of policemen to clear his line of vision.

Broad Addresses Labuschagne's Dismissal

As per Broad, this is exactly what shook Marnus' focus and helped him take his wicket. "As for the ball that got Labuschagne, that's the one I am looking to bowl him by design. A couple of policemen did me a favour when they got in Marnus' eyeliner and slowed things down a bit, allowing me to focus and with that one, I was able to follow through with the plan and that's always a really nice feeling," Broad wrote in Daily Mail.

"As for the ball that got Labuschagne, that's the one I am looking to bowl him by design. A couple of policemen did me a favour when they got in Marnus' eyeliner and slowed things down a bit, allowing me to focus and with that one I was able to follow through with the plan and that's always a really nice feeling," Broad wrote in Daily Mail"I played three out of my four County Championship games for Nottinghamshire this season on really slow pitches, so I wanted to bring the outside edge into things more and that's why I worked on it with Kevin Shine, our bowling coach, earlier this year," he added.

Broad also talked about how he couldn't execute the ball to Steve Smith which could possibly be a Hat-trick. He said "My execution was zero. The plan to Steve Smith was a yorker or full toss, and to be honest, he shocked me with how much he moved."

