New Delhi: Indian stalwart Virat Kohli wished fans on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. Kohli took to Twitter and extended greetings to his countrymen on Vijay Dashmi. “May the light always prevail. Happy Dussehra to you and your loved ones,” wrote Kohli.

Kohli’s post instantly went viral with over 5000 retweets. The fans also wished Virat Kohli ‘Happy Dussehra’ in return but a section of fans mocked him for his old posts on Diwali where he requested the fans not to burn crackers, for which Kohli was massively trolled as well.

Kyon bhai gyaan nahi diya is baar? Sridhar Ravirajendran(Damodaran) (@zeero2Infinity) October 5, 2022

We will await for your tips for meaningful Diwali… Jeevanlal (@Jeevanl94190642) October 5, 2022

Don’t burn Ravana effigies, it causes pollution Ye line to miss kar di sir aapne Cancer (@kyan_cer) October 5, 2022

Diwali pe aise hi tweet kario bhai please. Farzi lafda nahi chahiye is baar ? tea_addict ?? (@on_drive23) October 5, 2022

Kohli sir aapne pollution ke baare mai gyaan ko aaj chomda hi nhi..?? Prof_Cheems ? (@Prof_cheemss) October 5, 2022

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli was rested from the final T20I against South Africa which India lost. Virat Kohli has returned to form after a long stretched lean patch. Kohli scored a century against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup and backed it up with a match winning fifty in the third T20I against Australia. He also scored unbeaten 49 against South Africa in the second T20I.

Kohli’s return to form is a massive boost for team India ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia. India will start their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 23 in Melbourne.