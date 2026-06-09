Pooja Vastrakar reveals why she never spoke to Virat Kohli, sends big message to Team India ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Even as one of India’s most experienced all-rounders and a regular presence in the national setup, Pooja Vastrakar isn’t immune to feeling starstruck. The Indian woman cricketer, currently captaining Chambal Ghariyals in the Women’s MPL T20, recalled a chance meeting with Virat Kohli in South Africa and admitted that nerves got the better of her, preventing her from striking up a conversation with one of Indian cricket’s biggest icons.

Also Read: Star player from CSK set to attend Jharkhand T20 League opening ceremony in Ranchi

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source

“I met Virat in South Africa. But I didn’t talk to him. Because we were at the airport, and I thought he was occupied. I was nervous, maybe, so I didn’t speak to him because he’s someone with a busy schedule. And I never felt the need for it. Because if you go to the NCA (BCCI CoE), you meet all the players there. There are coaches. We have so many senior players in our team. So, they help us with small things. So, I didn’t talk to him at that level,” Pooja, who also represents RCB, told IANS during an exclusive interaction.

The candid admission offered a rare glimpse into the human side of one of India’s most experienced all-rounders, who has represented the country across formats and featured in the Women’s Premier League for both the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Pooja highlights importance of Women’s MPL T20

Away from franchise cricket, Pooja is currently focused on leading the Chambal Ghariyals in the Women’s MPL T20, a tournament she believes is an important stepping stone for aspiring cricketers.

“This platform is very big for girls. And when they get a platform, they get a chance to show their skills. And when there’s a tournament like this, all the scout members are involved, and they have an eye on the players. And I think even they know that this is a big platform for the players and that they’re working hard. So, any good innings or a good moment, even if it’s a ball, it’s good for them to go to the camps, whenever there are any,” she said.

Asked what separates future India players from the rest, Pooja pointed to discipline as the defining quality.

“I think discipline is very important. Because a lot of people work hard, a lot of people have talent. But the discipline, if you’re bowling an over, can you deliver all the 6 balls exactly the way the captain wants you to? If you’re batting, if the score is 120, can you stay till the end and chase it down? That is where discipline is crucial in making a player a star,” Pooja expressed.

Pooja enjoying leadership role with Chambal Ghariyals

As captain, Pooja said her responsibilities extend far beyond her individual performances.

“When we play for India, we have our own responsibilities, and that sense builds in. But when you’re a captain for a franchise in MPL or even the state team, for that matter, you have to act responsibly, not just for yourself but also for the 15 members plus supporting staff.

“And there are a lot of responsibilities. Thinking about the team, taking it to the finals, all the ups and downs. The atmosphere should be very good. So, things are very different when it comes to responsibility. But as a player, I’ve liked taking responsibility since childhood. So, I’m enjoying my captaincy,” she noted.

One of the most dependable all-rounders, Pooja said she has never felt that any part of her contribution to the national team has gone unnoticed.

“No, I’ve never felt that way. Whenever they needed me to bat, I have scored for them. Even in bowling, in all phases, in all formats. And I have always reaped rewards from it,” she stated.

Reflecting on her journey to international cricket

Looking back on her own journey, the 25-year-old said the belief shown in her abilities from an early stage helped her become the player she is today.

“Even then, everyone believed in Pooja. They knew that she was very talented and would play for India one day. And not only will she play, but she’ll also become an impactful player. And touchwood, that’s what happened. So, I’m grateful, yeah. I’ve seen a lot of difference at a smaller level in myself from that time to now. Because when you make your debut, there are ups and downs. It’s a little difficult to handle. But as you gain experience, your attitude changes and you become cool, calm, and composed,” she mentioned.

Pooja backs India ahead of Women’s T20 World Cup

Though she couldn’t find herself a spot in the squad, Pooja backed the Indian women’s team to continue their impressive run and bring home another ICC trophy as they gear up for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, starting from Friday.

“My message is that they are doing a good job, and they should continue playing the same way. And bring the T20 World Cup home just like they brought home the ODI World Cup,” Pooja said.

(With IANS Inputs)