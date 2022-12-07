Doha: Cristiano Ronaldo exclusion from Portugal’s 6-1 win against Switzerland in a round of 16 game of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday surprised many. Portugal coach Fernando Santos finally broke his silence after the match explaining the reason.

“I already explained it, I won’t explain it again. They are different players. It was game strategy, all the players are different, I also launched Dalot, Raphael, however Cancelo is also a fabulous player. It was what I thought that we would need for this match against Switzerland,” Santos explained.

“There is no problem between Fernando Santos and the captain of the national team (Ronaldo), we’ve been friends for many years. Players make decisions. Things don’t affect us. I already explained, that part was completely resolved and he set a great example of a great captain,” added the head coach.

It was reported, Ronaldo was dropped following his behavior in Portugal’s loss against South Korea in their final Group H game. On the issue, Santos said, “I said that it was closed and it was closed. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in the world playing professionally and as a captain … so we have to just think about this team collectively.”

Meanwhile, Goncalo Ramos, who replaced Ronaldo agasint Switzerland, bagged the chance with both hands scoring a hattrick in the huge win. Pepe (33′), Raphael Guerreiro (55′) and Rafael Leao (90+2) scored the other goals for Portugal.

In the quarterfinals, Portugal will face Morocco, who stunned 2010 champions Spain in the penalties to make their maiden round of 8 entry.