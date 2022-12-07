<strong>Doha:</strong> Cristiano Ronaldo exclusion from Portugal's 6-1 win against Switzerland in a round of 16 game of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday surprised many. Portugal coach Fernando Santos finally broke his silence after the match explaining the reason. <p></p> <p></p>"I already explained it, I won't explain it again. They are different players. It was game strategy, all the players are different, I also launched Dalot, Raphael, however Cancelo is also a fabulous player. It was what I thought that we would need for this match against Switzerland," Santos explained. <p></p> <p></p>"There is no problem between Fernando Santos and the captain of the national team (Ronaldo), we've been friends for many years. Players make decisions. Things don't affect us. I already explained, that part was completely resolved and he set a great example of a great captain," added the head coach. <p></p> <p></p>It was reported, Ronaldo was dropped following his behavior in Portugal's loss against South Korea in their final Group H game. On the issue, Santos said, "I said that it was closed and it was closed. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in the world playing professionally and as a captain ... so we have to just think about this team collectively." <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, Goncalo Ramos, who replaced Ronaldo agasint Switzerland, bagged the chance with both hands scoring a hattrick in the huge win. Pepe (33'), Raphael Guerreiro (55') and Rafael Leao (90+2) scored the other goals for Portugal. <p></p> <p></p>In the quarterfinals, Portugal will face Morocco, who stunned 2010 champions Spain in the penalties to make their maiden round of 8 entry.