Portugal Vs Ghana FIFA World Cup Group H – Live Streaming, Match Details, Predicted XI And News

Qatar: Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will face Ghana in the second match of Group H of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Both teams will be kicking off their World cup campaigns with this match. Portugal are the favorites to lift the cup.

Apart from Ronaldo- Bruno Fernandes, Joao Cancelo, will be the players to watch out for. Ghana will have to punch above their wight to challenge Portugal but with players like Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, they cannot be taken lightly.

Portugal vs Ghana FIFA World Cup Group H Match Date, Time, Venue

Portugal vs Ghana FIFA World Cup Group H match will be played on November 24 at 3:30 PM (Indian time) in the Al Janoub Stadium, Al-Wakrah.

When And Where To Watch Portugal vs Ghana FIFA World Cup Group H Match?

Portugal vs Ghana FIFA World Cup Group H Match will be live telecasted on Sports 18 and Sports 18 HD channels in India.

Portugal vs Ghana FIFA World Cup Group H Match Live Streaming

Portugal vs Ghana FIFA World Cup Group H match will be available for live streaming on Jio Cinema for free.

Portugal Probable XI: Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Guerreiro; Neves, Carvalho, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Leao

Ghana Probable XI: (4-3-3, right to left): 23. Onana (GK) 19. Fai, 21. Castelletto, 3. N’Koulou, 25. Tolo 18. Hongla 20. Mbeumo, 8. Anguissa 22. Ntcham, 7. N’Koudou 13. Choupo-Moting