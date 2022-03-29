New Delhi: Portugal face North Macedonia in a World Cup play-off final tonight hoping to book their place in Qatar later in 2022. While on paper Cristiano Ronaldo’s side are huge favorites, the fact their opponents conquered Italy in Palermo on Thursday night makes this a potential banana skin. European champions Italy had 32 shots in that match but could not breach the North Macedonian defense. Indeed, for all the quality Portugal boast, they have been prone to the odd slip-up here and there, with Euro 2016-winning coach Fernando Santos coming under huge pressure for his inability to truly make the most of his attacking talent. For North Macedonia, this is somewhat of a free hit. Growing on the international stage, they are a dangerous opponents in their own right but can afford to frustrate the home side before looking for a counter-punch, much as they did against the Italians.

What are the timings of the Portugal vs North Macedonia World Cup Qualifiers Match?

The Portugal vs North Macedonia World Cup Qualifiers Match will start at 12:15 AM IST on Wednesday, March 30.

Where will the Portugal vs North Macedonia World Cup Qualifiers Match being played?

The Portugal vs North Macedonia World Cup Qualifiers Match will be played at Estadio do Dragao.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Portugal vs North Macedonia World Cup Qualifiers Match?

The Portugal vs North Macedonia World Cup Qualifiers Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports in India.

Where can you live stream the Portugal vs North Macedonia World Cup Qualifiers Match?

The Portugal vs North Macedonia World Cup Qualifiers Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV.