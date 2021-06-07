New Delhi: Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh issued an unconditional apology on Twitter after getting trolled on social media for his ‘tribute’ remark to Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Harbhajan, on Monday, took to Twitter and clarified that his post on Instagram was made in haste and that it was a Whatsapp forward he received. He went on to add that he does not support anything which is anti-India.

The cricketer was called out on social media and started trending for his post glorifying Bhindranwale.

“I just wish to clarify and apologise for an Instagram post yesterday. It was a WhatsApp forward that I posted in haste without even realising the content used and what it signified or stood for. That was my mistake I accept and at no stage, do I subscribe to the views on that post or support the people whose pictures were carried,” tweeted Harbhajan.

My heartfelt apology to my people..🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/S44cszY7lh Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 7, 2021

“I am a Sikh who will fight for India and not against India. This is my unconditional apology for hurting the sentiments of my nation. In fact any anti-national group against my people, I do not support and never will. I have given my blood and sweat for this country for 20 years and will never ever support anything that is Anti India,” he added.

Harbhajan was last seen in action for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the suspended IPL 2021 edition. He represented the franchise in three matches before the tournament was postponed due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

(With Agency Inputs)