Potchefstroom Weather Forecast Ind U19 vs Ban U19

Defending champions India Under 19 lock horns with their Bangladesh counterparts in the finals on Sunday at Potchefstroom and eyes would be on the weather. Fans from both sides would want a 100-overs game, but that will be possible or not remains a question as there are realistic chances of rain and thundershowers.

Scattered thunderstorms are on the cards and it is expected to be overcast throughout the day.

The humidity is expected to be around 65 per cent and the chances of precipitation are 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Priyam Garg-led India will go for a win and would settle for nothing short of that. Bangladesh, on the other hand, has been impressive throughout the campaign and would hope to stage an upset.

For Bangladesh, Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Tanzid Hasan are players to watch out for with the bat, while left-arm spinner Rakibul Hasan will pose a threat with the ball.

Squads:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg (capt), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Vidyadhar Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra.

Bangladesh: Akbar Ali (capt), Avishek Das, Hasan Murad, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, SM Meherob, Parvez Hossain Emon, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Rakibul Hasan, Shahadat Hossain, Shahin Alam, Shamim Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Towhid Hridoy