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‘Powerful picture…’: Ashwin reacts as Ricky Ponting sits alone in dugout after PBKS’ sixth straight defeat

Ricky Ponting sat alone in the dugout after Punjab Kings suffered their sixth consecutive defeat in IPL 2026. Ravichandran Ashwin called the moment “powerful”.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |May 18, 2026, 02:31 PM IST

Published On May 18, 2026, 02:31 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 18, 2026, 02:31 PM IST

Ashwin on Ricky Ponting

Ashwin on Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting looked disappointed after Punjab Kings slipped to another defeat, this time against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The former Australia captain was seen quietly watching on as PBKS’ campaign continued to lose momentum in the second half of the IPL 2026 season.

The loss pushed Punjab Kings to the brink of elimination from the playoff race. It was their sixth consecutive defeat, leaving their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

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After the match, Ponting was seen sitting alone in the dugout, staring at the scenic Dharamsala mountains. Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin called the image “powerful” while reacting on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin sympathises with Ponting and Shreyas Iyer

Ashwin expressed sympathy for both head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Shreyas Iyer, saying the team had brought this situation upon themselves.

“I saw a powerful picture on TV after the match today. Ricky Ponting was leaning forward in the dugout, all alone. He must have a lot going on inside his head,” Ashwin said.

Also Read: CSK vs SRH IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma vs Sanju Samson in high-stakes playoff battle at Chepauk

He pointed out that Punjab Kings were in a prime position to secure a top-two finish earlier in the season but lost momentum after changing their home venues.

They were winning continuously in Mullanpur, then they went to Dharamshala and lost three consecutive home games. These are young players, and even foreign players are struggling. There’s a big difference between Mullanpur and Dharamshala in terms of pace and bounce,” Ashwin added.

The veteran spinner criticised the franchise’s decision to play at multiple home venues, saying it was a costly mistake.

Ponting and Iyer left distraught

Ashwin said both Ponting and Shreyas Iyer must be extremely disappointed with the team’s performance.

Ricky Ponting will be distraught, Shreyas Iyer will be too, but it is incredibly hard,” he remarked.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Playoff Scenario Explained: DC Keep qualification hopes alive as four teams battle for last spot

Punjab Kings will play their final league match of the season against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 23.

IPL 2026 Updated Points Table

IPL Points Table
# TEAMS P W L NR PTS NRR
1
RCB (Q)
13 9 4 0 18 +1.065
2
GT
13 8 5 0 16 +0.400
3
SRH
12 7 5 0 14 +0.331
4
PBKS
13 6 6 1 13 +0.227
5
CSK
12 6 6 0 12 +0.027
6
RR
12 6 6 0 12 +0.027
7
DC
13 6 7 0 12 -0.871
8
KKR
12 5 6 1 11 -0.038
9
MI (E)
12 4 8 0 8 -0.504
10
LSG (E)
12 4 8 0 8 -0.701
Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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