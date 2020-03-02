PPT vs INT Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Pinatar Pirates vs Intellectuals Prediction, ECS – Alicante T10 – Cricket Tips For Today’s PPT vs INT: The Dream11 European Cricket Series will be played between March 2 and March 6 at Woolbridge Oval in Albir (Spain). Six teams are taking part in the T10 tournament including hosts Sporting Alfas, Intellectuals (Alicante), La Manga, Levante (Valencia), Madrid United and the Pinatar Pirates.

“The Dream 11 European Cricket Series promises to ignite cricket in Spain and the European mainland and take it to another level once again. With the ECL again returning to Spanish soil in 2020 with 16 teams from 15 different countries, it is a fantastic opportunity for Cricket Espa a to build the game in Spain from grass roots level and gain valuable worldwide exposure,” Daniel Weston, Founder of the European Cricket League (ECL) and European Cricket Network (ECN) said.

TOSS – The toss between Pinatar Pirates and Intellectuals will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

PPT vs INT Squads

Pinatar Pirates: Gopi Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Dillpreet Singh, Harwinderdeep Singh, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Javed Iqbal, Kuldeep Lal, Lovejit Singh, Santosh Rai, Vikash Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Balwant Singh, Gulshan Kumar, Kulwant Singh, Rahul Maini

Intellectuals: Umair Akram, Sadeem Muhammad, Laurence McGarry (wk), Noman Ahmad, Christopher Horne, Gordon Neve, Husnain Akram, I. Baig, Joe Brown, Usman Mirza, Atle Barlaup, Aslam Dogar, Nadeem Muhammad, Sulman Ullah Ihsan, Hafiz Abid, Hassan Askari

