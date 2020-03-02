PPT vs SPA Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Pinatar Pirates vs Sporting Alfas Prediction, ECS – Alicante T10 – Cricket Tips For Today’s PPT vs SPA: The Dream11 European Cricket Series will be played between March 2 and March 6 at Woolbridge Oval in Albir (Spain). Six teams are taking part in the T10 tournament including hosts Sporting Alfas, Intellectuals (Alicante), La Manga, Levante (Valencia), Madrid United and the Pinatar Pirates.

“The Dream 11 European Cricket Series promises to ignite cricket in Spain and the European mainland and take it to another level once again. With the ECL again returning to Spanish soil in 2020 with 16 teams from 15 different countries, it is a fantastic opportunity for Cricket Espa a to build the game in Spain from grass roots level and gain valuable worldwide exposure,” Daniel Weston, Founder of the European Cricket League (ECL) and European Cricket Network (ECN) said.

TOSS – The toss between Pinatar Pirates and Sporting Alfas will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

PPT vs SPA My Dream11 Team

Christian Munoz (captain), Waqar Ashraf (vice-captain), Antonio Brown, Sukhpal Singh, Mark Perman, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Gopi Singh, Abdul Wajid, Jamshaid Ahmad, Jack Perman, Kulwant Singh

PPT vs SPA Squads

Pinatar Pirates: Gopi Singh, Mukhtiar Singh, Dillpreet Singh, Harwinderdeep Singh, Jassie Jagdeep Singh, Javed Iqbal, Kuldeep Lal, Lovejit Singh, Santosh Rai, Vikash Singh, Sukhpal Singh, Balwant Singh, Gulshan Kumar, Kulwant Singh, Rahul Maini

Sporting Alfas: Abdul Wajid, Jack Perman, Simon Barter, Amjad Hussain, Basharat Ali, Christian Munoz, Faran Afzal, Jamie Roper, Jamshaid Ahmad, Kieran Perman, Mark Perman, Sam Lupson, Tyler Brown, Waqar Ashraf, Antonio Brown, Ian Byrne, Kevin Laundon, Eddie Ballard, Hamza Kayani

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PPT Dream11 Team/ SPA Dream11 Team/ Pinatar Pirates Dream11 Team/ Sporting Alfas Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more