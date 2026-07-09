Prabhsimran Singh credits two special mentors for his India call-up, says…

For years, Prabhsimran Singh has been waiting for an opportunity to wear the India jersey at the highest level. The Punjab Kings opener is now on the verge of realising that dream after being named in India’s squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. While the selection brought immense joy, the young batter knows the bigger challenge begins once he steps onto the field.

Prabhsimran was working out in the gym when he received the news that he had been selected for the national team. The moment was so emotional that he immediately stopped his workout and rushed home to celebrate with his family.

“The Asian Games experience back then was good but I didn’t get to play, so I can’t really talk about the nerves that you usually feel when you debut for India.

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“Now in my heart, if I am going there (to Zimbabwe), I don’t want to come back (without playing). I have always thought that I have to represent the country but, I have to sustain there too. That is the only thing in my mind. If I get a chance, I will do my best so that I don’t go out of the team.”

Consistent IPL performances finally rewarded

The India call-up comes after Prabhsimran enjoyed back-to-back productive IPL seasons with Punjab Kings, scoring more than 500 runs in each of the last two editions. His brilliant performances for India A in Sri Lanka were also a big reason for his selection to the national side.

Although he was part of India’s Asian Games squad in 2023, he did not get a game. This time, he hopes things will be different if he gets an opportunity in Harare.

Prabhsimran has been picked as the second wicketkeeper-batter behind Ishan Kishan, while Sanju Samson’s omission from the squad came as one of the biggest talking points.

Yuvraj Singh’s advice continues to guide him

Prabhsimran has shared a long association with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who has mentored him over the years alongside fellow Punjab cricketer Abhishek Sharma.

After receiving his India call-up, Prabhsimran made sure to speak with his mentor, who once again shared valuable advice ahead of the next step in his career.

“I have not had a session with Yuvi paaji post the IPL but I did call him after the India selection. It was a long phone call. He shared his experience of playing at the highest level. He always tells me to stay one step ahead of the bowler,” said Prabhsimran.

Ricky Ponting played a huge role in my growth

The 25-year-old also credited Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting for helping him become a better T20 batter. According to Prabhsimran, the Australian great backed him from the beginning and gave him the confidence to improve his game.

“Both are different personalities but have the same mentality. Ricky sir has contributed a lot to my success. He was the one who called and told me about my retention (in 2024). He told me that he will make me a better player and he did.

“When you see the results, you want to keep learning from him. I am thankful to both Yuvi paaji and Ricky sir,” said Prabhsimran.

Punjab Kings journey laid the foundation

Prabhsimran believes spending eight seasons with Punjab Kings has played a massive role in shaping his career. The consistent backing from the franchise allowed him to mature as a batter and eventually earn his maiden India call-up.

“It was my eighth season with the franchise and I am glad that I have got the India call-up with them.”

Not only has Prabhsimran become more consistent in the shortest format, but he has also added greater flexibility to his batting, learning to pace his innings while continuing to play his natural attacking game. With a long-awaited India opportunity now within reach, the young opener will be determined to make a lasting impression if he gets his debut in Zimbabwe.