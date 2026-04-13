Praful Hinge’s sensational debut: Three big wickets in first over as SRH crush RR by 57 runs

What a debut! Praful Hinge grabs three big wickets in first over to help SRH beat RR by 57 runs.

SRH Win

In one of the most sensational debuts in IPL history, young pacer Praful Hinge stunned everyone by taking three wickets in his very first over, helping Sunrisers Hyderabad crush Rajasthan Royals by 57 runs on Monday.

Hinge dismissed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (golden duck), Dhruv Jurel, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius all in his opening over, the first instance of a bowler bagging three wickets in the first over of an IPL innings.

SRH, having posted 216 for six on the back of skipper Ishan Kishan’s 44-ball 91, bundled out the in-form RR for 159 in 19 overs, returning to winning ways in style after back-to-back losses.

Hinge’s sensational debut

The night though, without an iota of doubt, will be remembered for the 24-year-old Hinge’s dream debut. He ended with figures of 4/34 from his 4 overs.

Originally slated to make his debut on April 11 against Punjab Kings, Vidarbha pacer Hinge was robbed of the opportunity due to some last-minute changes by the team management.

However, when he finally got the opportunity, Hinge made the stage his own with an explosive start to his career in the league that is into its 19th year.

Sooryavanshi was beaten for pace and the resultant top edge, which went straight up, was taken by wicketkeeper Salil Arora. Hinge cleaned up Dhruv Jurel with a delivery that landed just outside off and got an inside edge before crashing into the stumps.

Pretorius looked to flick one but couldn’t clear Nitish Reddy at deep backward square leg, bringing to an end a sensational first over.

Sakib Hussain also shines on debut

Bihar’s Sakib Hussain, also making his IPL debut, too made it memorable for him by returning excellent figures of 4/24 in 4 overs.

Hussain, too, got a wicket in his very first over, dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave RR tottering at 4/2, which became 5/9 when Hinge had Riyan Parag slashing one to slip.

The game was as good as over at that stage but Donovan Ferreira (69 off 44 balls) and Ravindra Jadeja (45 off 32) stitched a partnership of 118 runs to delay the inevitable and reduce the margin of defeat. Hussain returned to pick up the wicket of Ferreira, Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi.

Hinge and Hussain combined to take 8/58 in eight overs, which best summed up the night.

Kishan’s explosive knock

Earlier, Kishan led from the front before a late charge by Reddy and Arora took the home team past 210.

Kishan looked in sublime touch during his stay in the middle, hitting eight fours and six sixes while sharing 88 runs with Heinrich Klaasen (40 off 26 balls).

Towards the end, Reddy smashed a 13-ball 28 and Salil Arora remained not out on 24 off 13 balls to prop up SRH.

At the start of SRH innings, Abhishek Sharma looked to go for a big shot on the first ball and danced down the wicket, only to manage a slice off a Jofra Archer (2/37 in 4 overs) delivery for Ravi Bishnoi to complete a neat catch in the deep.

Kishan flicked Archer over short fine leg for a four and then deposited one into the stands over deep mid wicket for a six.

In the next over, Kishan cleared third man for a maximum against Nandre Burger. He then whacked Sandeep Sharma over his head for a big six and followed that up with a four off Tushar Deshpande through the midwicket region.

Even as Kishan found the boundaries with ease, Travis Head was struggling to get going and his stay came to an end when RR skipper Riyan Parag had him caught in the deep by Donovan Ferreira for a rusty 18-ball 18. It was a bold move by Parag to bring himself in right after the powerplay, and it paid dividends.

Unperturbed by Head’s dismissal, Kishan went about his task with absolute clarity and reached his 50 in 30 balls, with a huge six over deep midwicket off leg-spinner Bishnoi.

Thanks to the flurry of boundaries by Kishan, SRH’s 100 was up in 10.3 overs with Deshpande leaking 21 runs in that over.

Klaasen lofted Bishnoi over long-on for a six, following it up with a four off Archer.

Kishan then collected three successive boundaries off Archer to move to 91, even as the lights went off briefly inside the stadium.

Going for one too many, Kishan miscued an attempted pull and Sandeep held on to the ball off his own bowling despite a collision with wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel.