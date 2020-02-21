Left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha has announced he’s retiring from international and first-class cricket with immediate effect. Ojha’s last Test appearance was Sachin Tendulkar’s farewell Test in 2013 against West Indies in Mumbai.

Ojha played 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and 6 T20Is for India between 2008 and 2013. He took a combined 144 international wickets across formats.

Ojha, 33, made the announcement through his official Twitter account, writing, “It’s time I move on to the next phase of my life. The love and support of each and every individual will always remain with me and motivate me all the time.”

The post was accompanied by a letter in which he reminisced his cricketing career while thanking all those who supported his dream to become an ‘Indian cricketer and represent the country’. He represented Hyderabad and Bihar in domestic cricket and also had a stint with English county club Surrey. In the IPL, he played for the erstwhile Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians.

Below is the full Letter:

I am writing this letter to tender my formal retirement from international and first-class cricket, with immediate effect.

To be an Indian cricketer and represent the country at the highest level was always a dream I cherished as a youngster. I fall short of words to describe how fortunate I have been to have lived my dream and earned the love and respect of my fellow countrymen.

For a sportsperson, there cannot be a greater reward.

My eventful career has witnessed many ups and downs. Over the time, I have realized that the legacy of a sports person is not just the outcome of his hard work and dedication, but also the faith and guidance bestowed upon by the association (team management). teammates, coaches, trainers, and the fans. Their belief fills you with a strong sense of purpose and belonging.

I am indebted to the BCCI for giving me this extraordinary opportunity and putting their belief in me. It has been an absolute honour to be associated with the Board, an association that has shaped my professional life and also enriched my personal development.

I have been a part of the Hyderabad Cricket Association for close to 14 years, and the incredible experience I have gained will have an everlasting impact. I would like to express my gratitude to all the members of the Association who have supported me through these years.

I am thankful to the Cricket Association of Bengal and Mr. Saurav Ganguly for extending their unwavering support during a rough patch of my career. I also appreciate the Bihar Cricket A sociation for allowing me to lead their team for the short duration that I spent with them.

My journey with the Indian Premier League has also been a memorable one and the Purple Cap win will always be an indelible memory – a special mention of the teams Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians for making me a part of their legacy.

My humble salute to all my seniors and teammates from whom I draw immense inspiration, and who have helped me to strive to be a better sportsperson. I am very thankful to Mr. V.V.S. Laxman for mentoring me like an elder brother, Mr. Venkatapathy Raju for being the role model I always looked to emulate, Mr.Harbhajan Singh for being a constant adviser and Mr. M.S. Dhoni for providing me with the honorable opportunity to wear the Indian Cap.

I extend my regards to my contemporaries Mr. Rohit Sharma and Mr. Manoj Tiwary who have shared many eventful moments with me. My Hyderabad teammates – Mr. Amol Shinde, Mr. M.P. Arjun, Mr. Alfred Absolom and Mr. P.S Niranjan have been an integral and inseparable part of my journey. My utmost gratitude to Mr. Arjun Yadav who was the first captain I played under during my Ranji Trophy debut and also Mr. Kanwaljit Singh who coached me during the early phases of my career.

My journey would not be the same without the love and support of my parents – Mrs. Bidulata Ojha and Mr. Maheswar Ojha, my loving wife Mrs. Karabee Kailash and my younger brother Prateek Ojha. Their presence in my life has given me unending strength and helped me carry on each time I hit a bump. I cannot thank enough my uncle and aunt, Mr. Chakradhar Moharana and Mrs. Gitisudha Moharana, who supported me through the budding days of my career, making their home – a home away from home for me.

I am thankful to my childhood coach, Late Mr. T. Vijaya Paul, who instilled in me the love for the sport of cricket, my school – Bhavan’s Sri Rama Krishna Vidyalaya, all its authorities and my childhood friends – Mr. Subhendu Mohapatra, Mr. Sanal Menon, Mr. C.J. Raghavendra, Mr. Vishal Saxena, Mr. Adarsh and Mr.Kartik Das who have constantly been there for me until this day, witnessing my entire journey. I acknowledge my indebtedness to all of them.

I am further thankful to Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) for my congenial association with them for the past twelve years.

I will reminisce about the enthusiasm and passion of all my fans and the support of the media fondly.

My profound regards to every person I have been unable to mention here who have contributed to my journey at its different stages enabling me to be the best version of myself, both on and off the field.

Lastly, I am certain that looking back at my career will always fill me with a sense of pride. The most memorable moments would be receiving my Test Cap from Mr. Sachin Tendulkar and accomplishing the feat of taking 100 test wickets. I hope to continue contributing towards the growth of Indian Cricket in every capacity possible.

As I enter a new phase of my life, I am really looking forward to teaching the important life lessons I have learned on the way to my son Yohaan.

Thanking you. Yours faithfully,

Pragyan Prayash Ojha.