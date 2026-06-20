Prasidh Krishna and Yashasvi Jaiswal’s striking performance help India win the series vs Afghanistan

IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: The third match of the ODI series was played between India and Afghanistan, where the hosts defeated the visitors by a big margin of 9 wickets and clinched the series by 3-0. Team India displayed a proper dominating performance, which helped them to win the series.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav

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Afghanistan had won the toss and decided to bat first. This decision proved a disaster for them, as the Indian players ruined all their plans for the day. Star pacer Prasidh Krishan showcased an impressive bowling performance, which created all the chaos around Afghanistan players. At the beginning of the match, Prasidh Krishna sent four Afghanistan batters early to the pavilion. Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah and Darwish Abdul Rasooli were the players he dismissed early. Later on, he took an important wicket of Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi, who played a crucial knock for his side and was dismissed for 102 runs off 131 balls.

Not only Krishna, there were players like Gurnoo Brar, Prince Yadav and Harsh Dubey, who took one wicket each and bowled out Afghanistan for 218 runs. Due to Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afghanistan were able to touch the mark of 200 runs.

However, the total was a piece of cake for India to chase. For the Indian team, star batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma gave an explosive start to the team in the low total game, which damaged Afghanistan bowlers’ confidence and hopes as well. Rohit Sharma backed up his form and confidence like the old times and played a spectacular innings of 79 runs off 69 balls, including 9 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 114. Rohit Sharma achieved a huge feat as he smashed his 95th ODI half-century for India.

Meanwhile, his opening partner, Yashasvi Jaiswal, brought his form back in today’s game as he registered a great century in this match. Jaiswal fired up against Afghanistan’s bowling attack and became a crucial part of this match. Jaiswal scored 110 runs off 86 balls. In his knock, he smashed 14 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 127. Shreyas Iyer also played his finishing role, after Rohit Sharma’s dismissal and scored 20 runs off 19 balls. At the end, Jaiswal smashed the winning shot and helped his side to win the ODI series by 3-0.

Brief scores

India 219/1 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 110, Rohit Sharma 79; Prasidh Krishna 5-23) beat Afghanistan 218/10 (Hashmatullah Shahidi 102; Prasidh Krishna 5-23, Gurnoor Brar 1-60) by 9 wickets.

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