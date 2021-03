Prasidh Krishna is a Future Star For India: VVS Laxman After Pacer Makes Debut in 1st ODI

Hailing him as the future star, former India cricketer VVS Laxman on Tuesday seemed happy that Prasidh Krishna was picked for the first ODI. Laxman reckoned it would be a great opportunity for the Karnataka-born pacer who made his debut today.

“Prasidh Krishna, what a great opportunity for him to represent the country. Truly, truly a future star for our country,” Laxman said on Star Sports.

Expecting Kuldeep Yadav to make an impact, Laxman admitted that the Indian bowling line-up looks to have a good balance and variety.

“In the bowling line-up, there is also good balance, and also variety. There is Kuldeep Yadav, who can show, who would be looking to make an impact,” he added.

Laxman felt this is a chance for India to challenge the World champions with the line-up they have which has a good blend of experience and exuberance.

“Yes, India can challenge the world champions with this line-up. There is a lot of experience and exuberance in that batting line-up. They have experience in form of Dhawan, Rohit, Virat, KL Rahul. Opportunity for Krunal Pandya,” he added further.

At the time of filing the copy, India was in a spot of bother at 226 for five in 43 overs. The hosts have KL Rahul and Krunal Pandya at the crease. Fans would hope for a big finish from India.

Earlier in the day, England put India in to bat first after winning the toss. The hosts got off to a solid start, thanks to Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan. The duo put on a 64-run stand before Rohit perished. Virat Kohli and Dhawan then stitched a 123-run stand and ensured that the platform was laid. While Kohli was dismissed for 56, Dhawan perished for 98.