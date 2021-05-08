Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Prasidh Krishna becomes the fourth player from the franchise after Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier, and Tim Seifert to test positive for Coronavirus. Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed that the pacer has tested COVID-19 positive. “He is down with COVID-19. The results have come in and he tested positive,” the source said.

The KKR pacer who has been impressive over the last two seasons was picked by the Board of Control of Cricket in India as a standby player for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final against New Zealand.

Some hours back, the news that Tim Seifert was also Covid positive was confirmed by the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in a statement.

“Seifert, who represented the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, failed both his pre-departure PCR tests and as a result will be taken into quarantine. Immediate advice is that he is experiencing moderate symptoms,” the NZC statement said.

“Once Seifert has undergone treatment and the statutory period of isolation and has tested negative for COVID-19, he will be transferred back to New Zealand where he will undergo the mandatory 14-day period of managed isolation,” it further added.