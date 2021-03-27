Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has been mighty impressed with newcomer Prasidh Krishna whose seam position makes him a bright prospect for India in Test cricket as well. Krishna, who was given a maiden India call-up for the ongoing three-match ODI series against England, has taken six wickets in his first two international matches including a four-wicket haul on debut.

In the second ODI, he produced a double-wicket over during which he got rid of England captain Jos Buttler for a duck with a pinpoint yorker. Now, Gavaskar has advised India selectors to give the young pacer a chance in Test cricket as well.

“I tell you what, with those seam up deliveries, he is someone that the Indian selection committee must consider seriously for red ball (Tests) as well,” Gavaskar said while on TV commentary during the 2nd ODI on Friday.

“Just like Jasprit Bumrah, from T20s and ODIs, has now become India’s premium bowler in the Test format, Prasidh Krishna with his pace and the seam-up position could be a very, very good red ball bowler as well,” he added.

The 25-year-old Krishna, who represents Karnataka in India domestic cricket, has played nine first-class matches so far and taken 34 wickets in them at an average of 20.26 including one five-wicket haul. In 50 List A matches, he has 87 wickets at 22.77 including two five-wicket hauls.

England bounced back on Friday to beat India by six wickets in a high-scoring encounter to level the series one-all. They had lost their way in a chase of 318 in the series opener earlier this week with the hosts winning by 66 runs.

The third and final ODI will be played on Sunday at the same venue.