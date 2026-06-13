Prasidh Krishna reveals why Afghanistan series is so important before the start of World Cup 2027

India pacer Prasidh Krishna said the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan will help the team get into the right rhythm ahead of the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup, to be played in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. India are due to play the first ODI against Afghanistan at the HPCA Stadium, where toss has been delayed due to heavy rain.

“These matches help us find the right combinations and build the right rhythm going into the World Cup. We also get to learn what’s working, what can improve, and what we can take forward into the tournament,” Prasidh told the host broadcasters on the sidelines of the rain delay.

Reflecting on his recent Test outing in New Chandigarh, including picking 3-37, Prasidh said the focus has been on hitting fuller lengths. “We’ve been working on that length for quite some time now, and it’s really pleasing for me to see it come off in game time as well. The idea is to bowl a little fuller and hit that uncomfortable length where batsmen find it difficult to make decisions.”

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On the transition back to whiteâ€‘ball cricket, Prasidh said the key lies in adapting to formats. “The changes are mainly about the approach and mindset. We’ve played T20s, then a oneâ€‘off Test, and now we go back to whiteâ€‘ball cricket. As I said before the Test, it’s about adapting to the situation, the format, and the demands of the game.

“For me, it’s about trying to keep things tight, block the runs, and make it harder for the batsmen. It’s very important. As a group, we’ve been playing this format together for a while now, so we understand each other’s roles well.”

Asked about his role as one of the senior members in the ODI squad in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Hardik Pandya, Prasidh downplayed the notion of hierarchy in the set-up.

“Honestly, nothing really changes. We’ve all been playing together for quite some time, so there isn’t a strong sense of seniority. We all learn from each other and support each other – that’s the best way to move forward as a team.”

( With IANS Input )