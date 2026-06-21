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Prasidh Krishna’s career turning point? Sunil Gavaskar makes bold prediction

A career-defining performance? Sunil Gavaskar reveals the one major change that helped Prasidh Krishna destroy Afghanistan and why the Indian pacer could be entering a new phase of his career.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jun 21, 2026, 02:05 PM IST

Published On Jun 21, 2026, 02:05 PM IST

Last UpdatedJun 21, 2026, 02:05 PM IST

Sunil Gavaskar Backs Prasidh After 5-Wicket Haul

Sunil Gavaskar Backs Prasidh After 5-Wicket Haul

India’s ODI series against Afghanistan produced several encouraging performances, but few stood out as much as Prasidh Krishna’s display in the final match in Chennai. The fast bowler delivered his best performance in Indian colours, helping the hosts complete a dominant 3-0 series sweep and earning praise from one of the game’s biggest legends.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes the performance could prove to be a defining moment in Prasidh’s international career.

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Prasidh picks up career best ODI figures

The right-arm pacer returned in style after missing the second ODI and going wicketless in the series opener, claiming his maiden five-wicket haul in ODI cricket with a fantastic display of 5/23 from nine overs. His early burst tore through Afghanistan’s batting order and left the visitors struggling at 36/4 inside the opening phase of the innings.

Those wickets put India firmly in control and allowed the bowlers to dictate terms throughout the contest.

Gavaskar believes Prasidh has turned a corner

Speaking after the match, Gavaskar said the fast bowler may have reached an important stage in his career after showing significant improvement with the new ball.

That is the beauty of Indian cricket, there are always replacements ready, and I think Prasidh Krishna could be at a turning point in his career. He has been in and out of the side, and he went wicketless in the first ODI and didn’t play the second game either.

In the third ODI, he bowled fuller lengths and made the ball work. He got the new ball, which is rare for him. In this game, with the new ball in hand, he used it well. He read the pitch well; there was carry and a bit of zip. That is what you need to do as a fast bowler.”

Fuller lengths bring reward

Gavaskar pointed out that Prasidh’s success came from making a conscious effort to attack the stumps and pitch the ball up rather than relying on short deliveries.

According to the batting legend, that adjustment helped the pacer extract movement and trouble Afghanistan’s batters throughout his spell.

In his heart, he is an attacking bowler. Fast bowlers love to make batters uncomfortable, make them hop and weave. That is where they get their joy. Earlier, he was bowling too short and getting punished. But now he is pitching it up, getting movement, and taking wickets. That is the change that has made the difference.”

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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