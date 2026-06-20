Prasidh Krishna’s El-Clasico fifer dismantles Afghanistan’s innings in third ODI

IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: The third match of the ODI series between India and Afghanistan is being played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Team India has already made this series one-sided by defeating Afghanistan in the last two matches. This game is just a normal one for them.

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Zia Ur Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav

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Prasidh Krishna’s five wicket haul rattles Afghanistan

Afghanistan had won the toss and decided to bat first. This decision caused them a major setback as, since the beginning of the match, they started losing wickets and helped the Indian team to get all the momentum in the match. Indian bowlers took the charge in their own hands and sent all Afghanistan’s star batters into the pavilion.

There was one bowler in the game, who showcased a brilliant performance for his side in continued form, which he reflected in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, for Gujarat Titans. Yes, you guessed it right, Prasidh Krishan, this young star gave major trouble to Afghanistan’s batters as he took 5 wickets in 8.2 overs and conceded 23 runs at an economy of 2.80.

At the beginning of the match, cricket fans assumed the match was going on between Prasidh Krishan, Rohit Sharma and Afghanistan. The reason behind it was the perfect coordination between Rohit and Prasidh. Krishna kept on dismissing Afghanistan batters and Rohit was taking their catches.

Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi’s century gives relief to fans

Well, applauding only Prasidh Krishan would not be the right thing to do as there was one more player who came as a savior for his team and produced an impressive innings. Afghanistan captain, Hashmatullah Shahidi showcased a brilliant batting performance and scored 102 runs off 131 balls. In his knock, he smashed 13 fours and 1 four at a strike rate of 77.86 and helped his side to score 218 on the board for the loss of all wickets.

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