Preity Zinta shares emotional message after Punjab Kings playoff heartbreak, says ‘Everything between…

The Punjab Kings’ IPL 2026 journey has ended without a playoff spot, but the franchise still received massive support from fans after the season came to a close. After the disappointing end, team co-owner Preity Zinta share an emotional message for the fans who supported the team throughout the campaign.

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PBKS had a brilliant start to the season and looked like one of the favorites to make it to the playoffs before they lost momentum in the second half of the tournament. They fell just short but the support from the fans never wavered right to the very end.

Preity Zinta thanks PBKS fans after IPL 2026 exit

Taking to X after the season, Preity Zinta posted a heartfelt message for Punjab Kings supporters and thanked them for standing by the franchise through both good and difficult moments.

“A big thank you to all the supporters of PBKS for standing strong with us all through the rollercoaster ride of IPL 2026. From the highs to the lows & everything in between…. felt more wholesome with all of your love Till we meet again, all my love & best wishes #Ting,” she wrote.

A big thank you ðŸ™ to all the supporters of PBKS for standing strong with us all through the rollercoaster ride of IPL 2026. From the highs to the lows & everything in betweenâ€¦. felt more wholesome with all of your loveâ¤ï¸ Till we meet again, all my love & best wishes ðŸ’• #Ting — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) May 27, 2026

Punjab Kings co-owner message quickly goes viral among fans, with many appreciating her loyalty and emotional connection with the franchise despite the team still chasing its first IPL title.

Fans show emotional support for Punjab Kings

Several PBKS supporters responded to Preity’s post with emotional messages and backed the team despite the disappointing finish to the season.

One fan wrote, “Thanks to you too Preity Zinta ji! Your love with Punjab and Punjabis will always be remembered. Though the team could never win the trophy, even then you are showing love with the team as well as the Punjabis.”

Another supporter commented, “No matter what, we ride for Punjab. Win or lose, we still back our team.”

Many fans also urged the franchise to continue trusting the current squad after the team showed promise during the first half of IPL 2026.

Punjab Kings’ strong start fades away

Punjab Kings could not carry their early momentum till the end of the season. After a brilliant start, results in the second half did not go their way and the team narrowly missed a playoff spot.

Still, there were many positives for PBKS this year. The team played fearless cricket, stayed competitive for most of the tournament and gave fans reasons to stay excited for the next season.