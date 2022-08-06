Birmingham: Star Indian athlete Avinash Sable broke his own national record to win a silver medal in the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. The 27-year-old completed the race in 8:11:20 seconds to finish in the second position. He missed the gold medal by just 0.05 seconds.

Avinash Sable is employed in the Indian army and has broken his national record many times. He is the only Indian to have ever qualified for the Olympics when he participated in the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Indian fans are elated with Avinash Sable’s victory in a race mostly dominated by the African athlete.

See reactions:

Congratulations to Avinash Sable for winning silver at Steeplechase in #CommonwealthGames. You have been consistently raising your level of performance which is an inspiring aspect of your success. My best wishes to you for your future endeavours. President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 6, 2022

Avinash Sable wins SILVER in 3000m Steeplechase clocking New National Record mark of 8:11.20 (0.05 secs behind Kenyan). Hear this: Kenya has won all Gold, Silver & Bronze in all 10 CWG previous editions @afiindia #CWG2022 @SunilWarrier1 @Dev_Fadnavis #maharashtra Amit Sampat (@AmitSampatTOI) August 6, 2022

What a run by Avinash Sable. WORLD CLASS Rare sight to see 3 long distance Kenyans worrying about an Indian running besides them in the 3000m steeplechase Sable beat 2 of them bt settled fr Silver It was a new National record nd his Personal best at 8:11:20#CommonwealthGames2022 Sanjiv (@sanjivstweets) August 6, 2022