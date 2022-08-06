Avinash Sable Breaks His National Record To Clinch Silver In Commonwealth Games 2022
Star Indian athlete Avinash Sable completed the race in 8:11:20 seconds to finish in the second position. He missed the gold medal by just 0.05 seconds. (Image: Twitter)

Birmingham: Star Indian athlete Avinash Sable broke his own national record to win a silver medal in the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. The 27-year-old completed the race in 8:11:20 seconds to finish in the second position. He missed the gold medal by just 0.05 seconds.

Avinash Sable is employed in the Indian army and has broken his national record many times. He is the only Indian to have ever qualified for the Olympics when he participated in the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Indian fans are elated with Avinash Sable’s victory in a race mostly dominated by the African athlete.

