‘Pressure is on Argentina’: Marc Guehi fires warning before England’s World Cup clash

As England prepare to face Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals, Three Lions defender Marc Guehi believes the pressure will be firmly on the reigning world champions when the two sides meet on Wednesday.

England will face Argentina for the first time in more than 20 years when they meet in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-finals. The Three Lions have a long and storied history with La Albiceleste, having faced them five times previously at the World Cup and emerging victorious on three occasions.

Marc Guehi says pressure is on world champions Argentina

“The pressure is on them, they are the world champions,” said Guehi before the last-four clash. “It’s the game of your life. You have do what you can for your country.”

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Noni Madueke believes England have become a team to fear

Meanwhile, winger Noni Madueke believes England have developed a fear factor during this summer’s tournament after reaching the World Cup semi-finals for only the fourth time in their history. He said England’s attacking strength is something opponents are now wary of as they chase a second World Cup title.

“Like (Bukayo) Saka said, we have match-winners and going through the tournament we haven’t really focused on the opposition in a sense where we’re worried about them. I feel like other teams will be more worried about us.”

Bukayo Saka backs England’s match-winners

“A lot of times it comes down to moments,” added Saka. “We’ve got a lot of players who can produce those moments so you’ve just got to stay focused, keep the ball out of your net and then you just know that one of us in the front line is going to produce a moment of magic and win the game for the team.“

Thomas Tuchel eyes place in World Cup final

England manager Thomas Tuchel could become only the fourth coach in history to guide a nation other than his own to a FIFA World Cup final, and the first since Austrian Ernst Happel achieved the feat with the Netherlands in 1978.

However, Tuchel’s side face a formidable challenge against Argentina, who have reached the World Cup semi-finals for the third time in the last four editions and are aiming to defend their world title.

(With IANS Inputs)