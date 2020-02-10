Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s high praise of him has left Marnus Labuschagne feeling pretty amazing after the Indian called him a ‘special player’.

“It was pretty amazing, it’s one that definitely when I saw it I was quick to read it and it really hit me,” Labuschagne cricket.com.au. “Amazing words from someone of that calibre. I was very grateful for his words and just stoked really.”

Speaking ahead of the Australia’s Bushfire charity fundraiser match on Sunday, Tendulkar had recalled watching Labuschange during the Lord’s Test between England and Australia last year. “I happened to be watching the second Test match at Lord’s between England and Australia. When Steve Smith got injured, I saw Labuschagne’s second innings,” Tendulkar had said

“I was sitting with my father-in-law. I saw Marnus get hit off the second ball from Jofra Archer and, post that, the 15 minutes he batted, I said, ‘This player looks special’. There is something about him. His footwork was precise. Footwork is not physical, it’s mental. If you’re not thinking positively in your mind, then your feet don’t move. That clearly indicated to me that this guy is mentally strong because if you’re not, your feet will not move. His footwork was incredible,” he added.

Labuschagne finished 2019’s top-run getter in Test cricketer and on Monday was also adjudged as the Australian Test cricketer of the year as well. He scored 1104 runs from 11 Tests at 64.94 that included three centuries, seven half-centuries during last year.

Overall, in 14 Tests, the 25-year-old has 1459 runs at 63.43 along with four centuries and eight half-centuries with a personal best of 215 scored last month against New Zealand.