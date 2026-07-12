Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi drafted into India’s squads after injury setbacks

India have been forced to make late changes to their squads ahead of two important white-ball assignments after injuries sidelined two key bowlers. The selectors have brought in fresh faces as the team prepares for the ODI series against England and the T20I tour of Zimbabwe.

Fast bowler Harshit Rana and spinner Varun Chakaravarthy have both been ruled out after suffering hamstring injuries during the recently concluded T20I series against England.

BCCI confirms Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy replacement

The BCCI announced that Prince Yadav will replace Harshit Rana in the ODI squad for the England series, while Ravi Bishnoi has been named as Varun Chakaravarthy’s replacement for the Zimbabwe T20Is.

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“The Men’s Selection Committee has named Prince Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi as replacements for Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy in India’s ODI and T20I squads, respectively. Rana reported a sudden onset of discomfort in his right hamstring during the third T20I against England at Trent Bridge. Subsequent scans revealed a Grade 1 hamstring injury. He has been ruled out of the forthcoming ODI series against England and will report to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) for further assessment and management,” BCCI said in a statement on Sunday.

The board also confirmed that Varun Chakaravarthy suffered a more serious hamstring injury and will miss the Zimbabwe series.

“Chakaravarthy also reported a sudden onset of discomfort in his left hamstring during the third T20I against England. An MRI scan subsequently revealed a Grade 2 hamstring injury. Based on specialist medical advice, he has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. He will report to the BCCI COE for further management,” the statement added.

India’s updated ODI squad for England

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar and Prince Yadav.

India’s updated T20I squad for Zimbabwe

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma (Vice-Captain), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Rinku Singh, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prabhsimran Singh (WK) and Ravi Bishnoi.

India will now look to bounce back after suffering a 4-0 defeat in the five-match T20I series against England. The three-match ODI series begins on July 14, after which the Shreyas Iyer-led side will travel to Zimbabwe for a three-match T20I series.