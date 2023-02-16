Prithvi Shaw Attacked For Refusing To Give A Selfie In A Five-Star Hotel In Mumbai

In an unfortunate incident, Prithvi Shaw's friends car was vandalised when Shaw refused to take selfies with the fans.

Shaw and his friend's car was attacked outside a five-star hotel after the Indian opener refused to give an autograph and selfie to a group of people who came in the same hotel to have dinner. The attacker used a baseball bat and smashed the car. The police has registered an FIR against the group.

According to the reports Prithvi's friend Ashish Surendra Yadav claimed that, the attackers followed them and then threatened false cases if money was not given.

As per a report in Times of India, Shaw had gone to a five-star hotel in Santacruz for dinner when one person from the group came to their table and insisted on a selfie. He immediately took selfie but then people from the same group returned again with the other accused and demanded more selfies, to which Shaw denied as he has come to eat food with friends and doesn't want to be disturbed. The group further insisted for a selfie, Prithvi's friend called the manager of the hotel and complained about them, according to the complaint.

The manager then asked them to leave the hotel which angered them. They stood outside and waited for Shaw, but meanwhile they vandalized the cricketer's car and broke the front and rear windows of his friend's vehicle.

The complainant said that Shaw was in the car, they didn't want any dispute so they sent Shaw from another car. When Prithvi's friend's car stopped near Jogeshwari's Lotus petrol pump, a lady came and said that she needs to be paid Rs 50, 000 if this matter is to be resolved otherwise, she will file false charges.