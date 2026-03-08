Prithvi Shaw engaged to influencer Akriti Agarwal amid T20 World Cup 2026 final buzz

Prithvi Shaw surprises fans with major personal announcement, gets engaged to Akriti Agarwal on the T20 World Cup 2026 final day.

prithvi-shaw-engagement

Indian opener Prithvi Shaw has taken a beautiful step in his personal life by getting engaged to social media influencer and actress Akriti Agarwal. The happy news came on March 8, 2026, and has brought smiles to the cricket world and his fans. While the T20 World Cup 2026 final is happening the same day, this personal moment has become a big talking point.

Shaw’s rise and recent struggles

Prithvi Shaw burst onto the scene as a teenage sensation. He scored a century on his Test debut against West Indies in 2018 at just 18 years old. His attacking style reminded everyone of Virender Sehwag. He became a star for Mumbai in domestic cricket and Delhi Capitals in the IPL. But the last few years have been tough. Form issues, fitness problems, and some off-field matters kept him out of the Indian team since 2021. Former coach Pravin Amre once said fame and money came too early, and Shaw needed more discipline to stay at the top.

Even so, Shaw has shown his class in domestic tournaments like the Ranji Trophy and is working hard for a comeback.

How the relationship started

Rumors about Prithvi and Akriti Agarwal first started in 2025. They were spotted together at festivals and events. They celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi together last year, and their festive photos went viral. More recently, they attended Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding in Mumbai. Dressed in traditional clothes, the couple looked very happy. Akriti is often seen supporting Prithvi during his difficult times.

Akriti Agarwal: The supportive partner

Akriti comes from a well-known family and is the granddaughter of industrialist Ravi Ghai, chairman of the Graviss Group. She is also a close friend of Sara Tendulkar, Prithvi’s sister, for many years. Akriti has a strong presence on social media and is loved for her vibrant personality.

Engagement announcement

The engagement was announced through social media posts from cricket insiders and fans. Photos of the couple quickly spread online. The ceremony was private, likely a small and intimate event in Mumbai. Many teammates and former players sent congratulations. Arjun Tendulkar, Prithvi’s childhood friend, was one of the first to wish the couple well.

Fans hope for Shaw’s comeback

Cricket fans are excited and hopeful. Many believe this engagement will bring stability and new energy to Prithvi’s game. As he prepares for the upcoming IPL season with Delhi Capitals, this new chapter could help him focus and return to the Indian team. Everyone wishes Prithvi Shaw and Akriti Agarwal a lifetime of happiness, love, and success – both on and off the field.