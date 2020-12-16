BCCI announced its playing 11 for the Adelaide Test starting tomorrow, while the entire side looked to be on predicted lines, the selection of Prithvi Shaw over Shubman Gill has raised eyebrows. Shaw has not been in good form, while Gill has been among the runs and that is what is not going down well with the fans who lashed out at the BCCI.

During the practice games, in four outings – he managed 62 runs with a highest of 40, while Gill amassed 147 runs in an equal number of knocks. Gill has also been good during the IPL, where Shaw failed to impress with the bat.

Pressure will be high on Shaw as he knows he has to deliver to continue retaining his place in the side as KL Rahul is also there and can open – if needed.

Here is how fans are slamming BCCI:

Unlucky Gill. Shaw has to make this count. https://t.co/2xFybOg5us Soham S Bidyadhar (@SohamTheRed) December 16, 2020

Joke of the century Still Shaw In playing 11 Saha? 😁😁😁 Gill >>>shaw Pant >>>>>> saha Keshava Tony (@KeshavaTony) December 16, 2020

@imVkohli Do u want India to loose tomorrow’s match? If not why u preferred Shaw over Gill?? Shaw, who cann’t even run, who cann’t play short balls( which is the strategy of Aussies ),who hadn’t performed well in practice matches too! Shaw is not ready to play for India!! Satvik Arya (@satvikarya16) December 16, 2020

No doubt Prithvi shaw is great batsman but shubman gill has performed in practice games and was looking in great touch but still hes not in playing11. Dont know what more he has to do now. Great talent is getting waste.#INDvsAUS #GILL #SHAW Ayush (@Ayush57018583) December 16, 2020

In all probability, with no KL Rahul and Shubman Gill – Shaw will open with Mayank Agarwal.

India Playing 11: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

The Indian team has the current Border-Gavaskar trophy after their 2-1 win over Australia in the 2018-19 series. Virat Kohli had led the side to its first-ever series win on Australian soil in Tests. With Kohli set to leave after the first Test, India is bound to miss the services of their captain and a premier batsman.