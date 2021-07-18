Colombo: It will be a big test for young Prithvi Shaw when Virat Kohli-less India takes on an inexperienced Sri Lankan outfit in the white-ball series starting Sunday (July 18). Inconsistency at the international circuit has been his biggest drawback and that is one of the biggest reasons why he could not hold onto his spot in red-ball cricket. Former Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan spoke about the young Indian opener ahead of the first ODI at Colombo.

Muralitharan reckons Shaw is more like Virender Sehwag and is most effective in ODIs and T20Is as he puts the pressure on the bowling side up front and if he scores big – he puts India in a winning position. “For me, Prithvi Shaw is a better one-day and T20 player than a Test player because the way he plays is like Sehwag. He puts the bowling side under pressure and if he scores big then India have a good chance of winning because they will post a huge total within a short frame of time,” Muralitharan opined while speaking to ESPNCricinfo.

Muralitharan reckoned Shaw – who does not have the fear of getting out – can win you matches and that gives Shikhar Dhawan the liberty to go about normally.

“Prithvi Shaw doesn’t have the fear of getting out. That is a plus point because you need such players to win matches and India should encourage him (to play his natural game). Shikhar can go on normally and Prithvi can damage the bowling if he stays on the wicket and that is a big advantage for India,” Muralitharan concluded.

The first ODI starts at 3:00 PM IST and can be streamed on Sonyliv.