In-form Mumbai batsman <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/prithvi-shaw">Prithvi Shaw</a> moved a step closer in his comeback trail back to the Indian team after he was named in the India A squad on Monday for the tour of New Zealand. <p></p> <p></p>Shaw, who was handed an eight-month ban for consuming a banned substance, has been in sublime touch since returning from the suspension. The youngster made a spectacular double hundred in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy-opener against Baroda. <p></p> <p></p>India do have a settled opening pair in Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agawal, but the 20-year-old Shaw could look at making the Test squad for the New Zealand series as a reserve opener. <p></p> <p></p>After picking the India A squad for the tour of New Zealand, selection committee chairman MSK Prasad made it clear that they want Shaw to get as much "game time as possible". <p></p> <p></p>Shaw had made a memorable Test debut last year, scoring a hundred against the West Indies in Rajkot. <p></p> <p></p>Hanuma Vihari will captain India in the first-class games in New Zealand and Shubman Gill in the 50-over format. <p></p> <p></p>Test specialists like R Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma will get much needed match time in New Zealand ahead of the two-Test series, beginning in Wellington on February 21. The second Test will be played in Christchurch from February 29. <p></p> <p></p>"As we have set the system, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Mayank Agarwal will play the second A game," said Prasad. <p></p> <p></p>Mayank Agarwal has been picked for both one-dayers as well the two four-day matches. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been recovering from his back surgery, has been named in the one-day squad and is expected to make a national comeback during the tour of New Zealand. <p></p> <p></p>"(As for) Hardik, we will have a look at him in the third week of January," Prasad added. <p></p> <p></p>The Indian squads for the limited overs home series against Sri Lanka and Australia were also announced on Monday. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India A squad for two tour matches and three one-day games:</strong> Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Ishan Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammad Siraj <p></p> <p></p><strong>India A squad for 1st four-day game:</strong> Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari (captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Warrier, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Ishan Porel, Ishan Kishan <p></p> <p></p><strong>India A squad for 2nd four-day game:</strong> Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Hanuma Vihari (captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Warrier, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Ishan Porel