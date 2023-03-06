Prithvi Shaw Opens Up About Not Getting Chance To Play For India Against New Zealand During T20I Series
With no Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson in the team, he was expected to play from the first game itself but he was not added in the playing XI and he warmed the bench in all three games.
New Delhi: Apart from star batter Sarfaraz Khan, Indian player Prithvi Shaw has also in the headline for his excellent performance. Shaw has been scoring runs consistently across formats in domestic cricket.
With no Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson in the team, he was expected to play from the first game itself but he was not added in the playing XI and he warmed the bench in all three games.
Rather than Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan opened the innings for India in all three T20Is. Prithvi Shaw has not opened up about not getting an opportunity to play despite making it to the Indian team for the first time since July 2021.
Speaking to News24 Sports, Shaw admitted that even though he did'nt get an opportunity but getting back in the team after a long time was important and it mattered a lot to him.
"I felt really nice coming back into the T20I squad, to meet the players and train with them. I enjoyed that bit. Yes I did not get an opportunity but was given the chance of making a comeback, that mattered," he said.
"It all depended on them, when to play when not to, but I respected that because probably they wanted to give the person before me a bit longer run. But again, I don't regret that. I will keep on looking for opportunities because I have a list of goals I want to achieve with the Indian team," he added.
Asked about the long gap and why the national selection continued to elude him, Shaw said that a big score was missing and the 379 he amassed, just came at the right time. "I kept on scoring runs. I felt if that was not enough then I have to score more and more...then I scored 379. It was just my day and felt I will not let go of this opportunity. Sometimes it just tends to hit you that why I am not in the Indian team for so long despite all the efforts...but it's never too late," he added.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
Prithvi Shaw Opens Up About Not Getting Chance To Play For India Against New Zealand During T20I Series
Waqt Badal Diya, Jazbaat Badal Diye: Twitter Reacts As Cheteshwar Pujara Shifts Gear After Ishan Kishan Delivers Rohit Sharma's Message
You can't Survive On This Pitch With Defence: Harbhajan Singh Covers Shubman Gill's Poor Show In Indore
LIVE SCOREBOARD
Argentina Vs Cayman Islands Live Cricket Score - Match 10 - ODI
04 Mar 2023 23:30 IST | 18:00 GMT
Cayman Islands beat Argentina by 3 wickets
United Arab Emirates Vs Papua New Guinea Live Cricket Score - Match 5 - ODI
05 Mar 2023 11:30 IST | 06:00 GMT
Papua New Guinea beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
Bahamas Vs Bermuda Live Cricket Score - Match 9 - ODI
04 Mar 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
Bermuda beat Bahamas by 9 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS