Prithvi Shaw Opens Up About Not Getting Chance To Play For India Against New Zealand During T20I Series

With no Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson in the team, he was expected to play from the first game itself but he was not added in the playing XI and he warmed the bench in all three games.

New Delhi: Apart from star batter Sarfaraz Khan, Indian player Prithvi Shaw has also in the headline for his excellent performance. Shaw has been scoring runs consistently across formats in domestic cricket. Apart from star batter Sarfaraz Khan, Indian player Prithvi Shaw has also in the headline for his excellent performance. Shaw has been scoring runs consistently across formats in domestic cricket.

With no Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson in the team, he was expected to play from the first game itself but he was not added in the playing XI and he warmed the bench in all three games.

Rather than Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan opened the innings for India in all three T20Is. Prithvi Shaw has not opened up about not getting an opportunity to play despite making it to the Indian team for the first time since July 2021.

Speaking to News24 Sports, Shaw admitted that even though he did'nt get an opportunity but getting back in the team after a long time was important and it mattered a lot to him.

"I felt really nice coming back into the T20I squad, to meet the players and train with them. I enjoyed that bit. Yes I did not get an opportunity but was given the chance of making a comeback, that mattered," he said.

"It all depended on them, when to play when not to, but I respected that because probably they wanted to give the person before me a bit longer run. But again, I don't regret that. I will keep on looking for opportunities because I have a list of goals I want to achieve with the Indian team," he added.