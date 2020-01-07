Team India batsman Prithvi Shaw‘ suffered from rotator cuff and labrum injury to his left shoulder while fielding on Day 1 (January 3, 2020) of the Paytm Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Karnataka.

Prithvi is currently under rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and has been ruled out of India A’s two upcoming practice games in New Zealand. A call on his participation in the one-day and four-day matches will be taken at a later stage.

Earlier, Shaw’s international career has hit a major roadblock and if reports are to be believed it is of his own making. Shaw made his international debut in October 2018 during which he played two Tests against West Indies.

However, he’s yet to add to his two Tests as injuries and disciplinary issues have been hurting his chances.

The opener was part of the India squad for the Australia tour of 2018-19 but an injury during a warm-up match forced him to be flown back home. Since then, Mayank Agarwal and then Rohit Sharma have secured the two opening slots scoring plenty of runs.

Last year, Shaw’s image took another beating when he was handed a backdated suspension by the BCCI for failing a doping test. He then made impressive comebacks in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and then in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.