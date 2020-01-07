Team India batsman <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/prithvi-shaw">Prithvi Shaw</a>' suffered from rotator cuff and labrum injury to his left shoulder while fielding on Day 1 (January 3, 2020) of the Paytm Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Karnataka. <p></p> <p></p>Prithvi is currently under rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and has been ruled out of India A's two upcoming practice games in New Zealand. A call on his participation in the one-day and four-day matches will be taken at a later stage. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, Shaw's international career has hit a major roadblock and if reports are to be believed it is of his own making. Shaw made his international debut in October 2018 during which he played two Tests against <a href="https://www.india.com/topic/west-indies-cricket-team">West Indies</a>. <p></p> <p></p>However, he's yet to add to his two Tests as injuries and disciplinary issues have been hurting his chances. <p></p> <p></p>The opener was part of the India squad for the Australia tour of 2018-19 but an injury during a warm-up match forced him to be flown back home. Since then, Mayank Agarwal and then Rohit Sharma have secured the two opening slots scoring plenty of runs. <p></p> <p></p>Last year, Shaw's image took another beating when he was handed a backdated suspension by the BCCI for failing a doping test. He then made impressive comebacks in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and then in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.