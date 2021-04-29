Prithvi Shaw smashed Shivam Mavi for six consecutive boundaries of the first over while chasing 155 to win against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday and yet after the match, both the young cricketers were seen having a laugh over it. Well, this can only happen in IPL! And that is the beauty of the lucrative T20 league where enmity takes a backseat without a drop in competitive spirit.

Shaw and Mavi have known each other since the early days of their cricketing career and hence this would not have come as a surprise. The DC opener and the KKR bowler were part of the victorious U-19 side a couple of years back.

The banter the two engage in after the match will warm the hearts of cricket fans in India who are battling the Second Wave of Covid-19. It is also another moment that shows why IPL is necessary in such testing times.

Here is the video of the bromance between the two cricketers that is going viral:

Shaw was at his very best as he smashed a whirlwind 82 off 41 balls to help the Capitals gun down the score and win the match by seven wickets.

“Wasn’t thinking anything to be honest. Was just waiting for the loose balls. We’ve played for four-five years now (with Mavi), so I knew where he will bowl to me. I was prepared (for the short ball). The first four-five balls he bowled were half-vollies so I was prepared for the short ball but unfortunately he didn’t bowl,” man of the match Shaw said at the presentation.

The Knights had another poor day in the office as they were outplayed in all three departments. The loss would put KKR in a spot of bother in their quest to make the playoffs. While they have a lot to think about, Rishabh Pant and the Capitals have been impressing thus far in the tournament and look good to make the final four.