India Test hopefuls Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill were dismissed without scoring by New Zealand XI’s Scott Kuggeleijn in the warm-up game on Friday at Seddon Park, Hamilton ahead of the two-match Test series. Both the promising youngsters fell prey to pacy well-directed bouncers by the NZ pacer after India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first.

Shaw could not duck in time and was left squared up as the ball took the leading edge and was caught at forward short-leg. He was sent back to the pavilion for a four-ball duck.

Here is the video of Shaw’s dismissal:

A lot was expected from Gill, but he too departed for a golden duck in the seventh over of the Indian innings. It was a fast bouncer again and Gill was not in control of the shot as the ball took the leading edge and was caught at gully.

Here is the video of his dismissal.

It was a disastrous start as the visitors were reduced to five for three at one stage. Finally, India was allout for 263. Hanuma Vihari’s 101-run knock (retd hurt) and Cheteshwar Pujara’s 93 saved the blushes for India.

Kuggeleijn was the pick of the bowlers for NZ as he returned with figures of 3/40 in his in 14 overs. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi too picked up three wickets for 72 runs in 14.5 overs.

It was a golden opportunity for Gill to push his case for the opener’s slot, but he let it go.

Now, it would be exciting to see how the likes of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini bowl as the pitch will assist pace and bounce.