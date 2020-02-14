India Test hopefuls Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill were dismissed without scoring by New Zealand XI's Scott Kuggeleijn in the warm-up game on Friday at Seddon Park, Hamilton ahead of the two-match Test series. Both the promising youngsters fell prey to pacy well-directed bouncers by the NZ pacer after India skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. <p></p> <p></p>Shaw could not duck in time and was left squared up as the ball took the leading edge and was caught at forward short-leg. He was sent back to the pavilion for a four-ball duck. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video of Shaw's dismissal: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="und"><a href="https://t.co/agMz536py2">pic.twitter.com/agMz536py2</a></p> <p></p> Akshat Abhishek (@akshatabhishek0) <a href="https://twitter.com/akshatabhishek0/status/1228217869713821697?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 14, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>A lot was expected from Gill, but he too departed for a golden duck in the seventh over of the Indian innings. It was a fast bouncer again and Gill was not in control of the shot as the ball took the leading edge and was caught at gully. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video of his dismissal. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Hope they learn from their mistakes&#x1f91e; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NZXIvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NZXIvIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NZvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NZvIND</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NZX1vIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NZX1vIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/BJ5wMQ9PHU">pic.twitter.com/BJ5wMQ9PHU</a></p> <p></p> Akshat Abhishek (@akshatabhishek0) <a href="https://twitter.com/akshatabhishek0/status/1228217390162300929?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 14, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>It was a disastrous start as the visitors were reduced to five for three at one stage. Finally, India was allout for 263. Hanuma Vihari's 101-run knock (retd hurt) and Cheteshwar Pujara's 93 saved the blushes for India. <p></p> <p></p>Kuggeleijn was the pick of the bowlers for NZ as he returned with figures of 3/40 in his in 14 overs. Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi too picked up three wickets for 72 runs in 14.5 overs. <p></p> <p></p>It was a golden opportunity for Gill to push his case for the opener's slot, but he let it go. <p></p> <p></p>Now, it would be exciting to see how the likes of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini bowl as the pitch will assist pace and bounce.