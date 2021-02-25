Young India opener Prithvi Shaw continued his golden form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy with a record-breaking double century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy match against Puducherry. Shaw slammed unbeaten 227 runs in 152 balls as he registered the highest individual score in Vijay Hazare Trophy history.

It was also the first double century for Shaw in the List A cricket. He became the eighth Indian batsmen to slam a double century in List A cricket and fourth in the Vijay Hazare Trophy history.

Shaw’s scintillating knock was laced by 31 fours and five sixes. He also becomes the second Indian captain to slam a double ton in List A cricket after Virender Sehwag. However, Shaw now holds the record of the highest individual score in List A cricket for a captain.

The 20-year-old reached his double century in 142 balls with 27 fours and 4 sixes as he accelerated his innings after reaching the milestone to take the team to a massive total.

With the 227-run knock, Shaw also registered the third-highest score by an Indian in List A Cricket after Rohit Sharma (264) and Shikhar Dhawan (248).

Earlier, Puducherry won the toss and elected to bowl first but apart from an early wicket of opener Yasashvi Jaiswal on 10. While, Shaw didn’t give any chance to the Puducherry bowlers to left their mark in the game. After a poor Australia tour, Shaw is on a road to redemption and this knock will surely give him a massive boost.

Apart from Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav also slammed a quickfire century against an underwhelming Puducherry bowling attack.

Surya slammed 133 runs off 57 balls as his innings was laced by 22 fours and four sixes. The stylish batsman has recently got his maiden India call-up for the five-match T20I series against England.

Shaw shared a massive 201-run partnership with Suryakumar for the third-wicket as Mumbai posted 457/4, which is the highest-ever score on Indian soil in 50-over cricket