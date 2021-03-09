Following a rough patch, young opener Prithvi Shaw is back and he is scoring runs in plenty. In the ongoing Vijay Hazare trophy, Shaw slammed his third century. He remained unbeaten during all his three centuries. During the ton against Saurashtra in the quarter-final, Shaw hit a breathtaking 185* off 123 balls. His innings comprised 19 fours and five sixes.

With a score of 185* while chasing, Shaw edged past Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni to score the highest individual score by an Indian in List A cricket while chasing. He surpassed MS Dhoni’s 183* against Sri Lanka in 2005 and Virat Kohli’s 183 against Pakistan in 2012.

Highest individual scores in a chase by Indians in List A cricket:

Prithvi Shaw – 185*(123) vs Saurashtra, Today

MS Dhoni – 183*(145) vs Sri Lanka, 2005

Virat Kohli – 183(148) vs Pakistan, 2012

Wasim Jaffer – 178*(132) vs Baroda, 2008

His 150 came off merely 101 balls and he looked to be in ominous form.

Thanks to Shaw, Mumbai cruised past 285 set by Saurashtra to enter the semis. Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal put on 238 runs for the first wicket in 36 overs. Jaiswal made 75 in 104 balls with 10 fours and one six, before he was dismissed by Jaydev Unadkat. Mumbai gunned down the target in 36.5 overs.

Earlier in the tournament, Prithvi Shaw scored 105* against Delhi and plundered his record-best 227* against Puducherry. He has amassed 589 runs at a staggering average of 196.33. He could have so easily have become the first player to hit two double centuries in VHT history.

BRIEF SCORES:

SAU 284/5 (S VYAS 90*, C JANI 53*; S MULANI 2/51) lost to MUM 285/1 (P SHAW 185*, Y JAISWAL 75) by 9 wickets

Another young gun who has impressed in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy is Devdutt Padikkal of Karnataka. He has hit four consecutive centuries in the tournament.