London: Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw, remained in Nottingham to complete their quarantine as the Indian contingent on Monday left for London for the second Test against England at Lord’s that starts on August 12. The RT-PCR test that was done for the entire team came as negative for every member following which the team decided to leave for London at 11 am local time. It is learnt that Shaw and Suryakumar who were brought in as replacement players for the tour landed in Nottingham on August 3 and will have to complete their 10-day quarantine that ends on August 13 following which they will be able to join the rest of the squad. They will be available for selection from the third Test, starting August 25 at Leeds.

The nine-day gap between the second and third Test will certainly give the duo ample chance to train and get match ready in case the team management feels the necessity of playing either of the two.

Ganguly to be present for the second Test at Lord’s

With the United Kingdom moving Indian travellers from red to amber list from last Sunday (August 8), BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is set to leave for London on Tuesday to watch the second Test at Lord’s starting August 12.

The move from red to the amber list means that any person who is fully vaccinated as per UK health authorities protocol will not need to serve the mandatory 10-day hard quarantine period which the likes of Shaw and Surya are currently serving, having arrived in a commercial flight from Colombo.

It is also expected that secretary Jay Shah, vice-president Rajiv Shukla, treasurer Arun Dhumal might be in the UK to watch the Indian team play at some point during the series.

“For any of the office bearers, it was very difficult with 10-day hard quarantine in place as everyone’s busy schedule goes for a toss.

“Since some of the travel protocols have been relaxed, especially the quarantine, our office bearers if they want can now attend.”

(With PTI Inputs)