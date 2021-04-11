Playing in familiar conditions, Prithvi Shaw showcased a range of breathtaking shots as he hammered a 38-ball 72 against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday in Wankhede Stadium. His whirlwind knock and his 138-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan helped the Capitals gun down the CSK total with seven wickets in the kitty. <p></p> <p></p>While the young Turk has been receiving praise from all quarters, there was a special person who lauded the DC openers heroics. Prachi Singh is the DC cricketer's rumoured girlfriend, though there has been nothing official. <span>Posting a photo of Prithvi on his Instagram story, he wrote, 'What has Shaw started?' </span><span>Along with this, he has also put a 'heart emoji'.</span> <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4576855" align="alignnone" width="700"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4576855" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Prithvi-Shaw-GF-1.jpg" alt="Prithvi Shaw, Prithvi Shaw news, Prithvi Shaw age, Prithvi Shaw height, Prithvi Shaw ipl, Prithvi Shaw ipl records, Prithvi Shaw salary, Prithvi Shaw centuries, Prithvi Shaw vijay hazare, Prithvi Shaw, CSK vs DC, Delhi Capitals Beat Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2021, IPL 2021 Results, IPL 2021 Points Table, Prachi Singh, Prachi Singh news, Prithvi Shaw girlfriend, Prithvi Shaw wife, Prithvi Shaw gf, Prachi Singh age, Prachi Singh updates, CSK vs DC scorecard, Match 2, Wankhede Stadium, Cricket News, Lastest Cricket News" width="700" height="415" /> Prithvi Shaw GF (Image: Instagram)[/caption] <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;