Playing in familiar conditions, Prithvi Shaw showcased a range of breathtaking shots as he hammered a 38-ball 72 against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday in Wankhede Stadium. His whirlwind knock and his 138-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan helped the Capitals gun down the CSK total with seven wickets in the kitty.

While the young Turk has been receiving praise from all quarters, there was a special person who lauded the DC openers heroics. Prachi Singh is the DC cricketer’s rumoured girlfriend, though there has been nothing official. Posting a photo of Prithvi on his Instagram story, he wrote, ‘What has Shaw started?’ Along with this, he has also put a ‘heart emoji’.