Colombo: Young Prithvi Shaw was on top of his game on Sunday against Sri Lanka at Colombo. Chasing 263, Shaw was timing the ball well as he got India off to a rollicking start. He hit a breathtaking 43 off 24 balls. Shaw’s 24-ball stay comprised of nine boundaries. Shaw and stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan put on a 58-run stand to put India in the driver’s seat.

The Mumbai-born cricketer received a lot of praise from his fans for his scintillating start at the top of the order where he was also putting the good balls away. The cricketer’s rumoured girlfriend, actress Prachi Singh also reacted after the game. She took to Instagram and shared a story.

The first image of the story had the India opener’s stats from the match and comment which read, “The best.”

The second image was of the Indian cricketer at the presentation. The comment on the picture read, “Well Deserved.”

The young cricketer would like to continue his good run of form and make a solid case for himself in front of the selectors head of the T20 World Cup.

“It’s fine now (about the blow to the helmet). Rahul sir didn’t say anything, I just went with my instinct and waited for the loose balls. Obviously wanted to keep scoreboard ticking and yeah. Pitch was very nice. First innings also was good but I think it got better in the second innings. Enjoy pace. Maybe after being hit on the head I lost a bit of focus,” Shaw said at the presentation.