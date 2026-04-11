Priyansh, Prabhsimran, Iyer power Punjab Kings to a thrilling six-wicket win over SRH

Shreyas Iyer played a captain’s knock with an unbeaten 69 off 33 balls as Punjab Kings chased down 220 with six wickets to spare against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring IPL 2026 thriller.

Punjab Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets

Shreyas Iyer once again proved his worth as both a leader and a batter, guiding Punjab Kings to a commanding six-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring IPL 2026 match on Saturday.

After making some smart captaincy decisions, Shreyas led from the front with an unbeaten 69 off just 33 balls to help PBKS chase down a daunting target of 220 with as many as seven balls to spare.

Strong opening stand sets up the chase

The foundation for the victory was laid by a rollicking 99-run opening stand between Priyansh Arya (57 off 20 balls) and Prabhsimran Singh (51 off 25 balls). The pair attacked the SRH bowlers from the very beginning.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad posted a massive 219 for 6. Abhishek Sharma unleashed a brutal onslaught with a blistering 74 off just 28 balls, while Travis Head scored 38 off 23 balls. Heinrich Klaasen added a useful 39 off 33 balls towards the end.

Priyansh Arya & Shreyas Iyer smash fifties as #PBKS cruise to a commanding victory ðŸ’ª



Punjab Kings becomes the first team to complete 10 successful 200+ chases in the TATA IPL ðŸ™Œ#TATAIPL 2026 | #PBKSvSRH | #ShreyasIyer | #PriyanshArya pic.twitter.com/9cNngmpvAc — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 11, 2026

SRH’s explosive powerplay

Sent in to bat, Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head blew away the PBKS bowlers with a 120-run opening partnership in just 8.1 overs. Abhishek smashed eight sixes and five fours during his fiery knock.

However, Punjab Kings made a fine comeback with the ball after the powerplay. Shashank Singh (2/20 in 3 overs) removed both openers in one over, and as a result, SRH, who were 120 for no loss at the start of the ninth over, were restricted inside 220. Xavier Bartlett (1/42 in 4 overs) bowled a brilliant final over, conceding just five runs.

Shreyas Iyer finishes the job

In reply, PBKS got the start they needed and raced to 93 for no loss in the powerplay. The opening duo of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh went hammer and tongs at the SRH bowlers. Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey leaked 18 runs in the first over, giving PBKS the perfect launch pad.

Prabhsimran danced down the ground to hit a couple of sixes, including one against veteran left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat. Priyansh then hammered Harshal Patel for 6, 6, 4, 4 to race to a 16-ball fifty.

Shivang Kumar raised SRH hopes by picking up three wickets, but Shreyas Iyer kept his cool and completed the job for his side with an unbeaten 69.

How SRH built their total

Abhishek Sharma got off the blocks quickly and launched into Arshdeep Singh, collecting 24 runs with two fours and two sixes. Marco Jansen was also taken to the cleaners as SRH reached 60 for no loss in four overs. Abhishek reached his half-century in 18 balls and received a hug from Travis Head before the pair continued their power-hitting.

With his front-line seamers leaking plenty of runs, Punjab skipper Shreyas Iyer introduced Shashank Singh and spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to slow things down. Shashank gave away just six runs in his first over, while Chahal conceded only three runs in his first five balls before Abhishek danced down the wicket to smack him for a big six.

Continuing with Shashank paid off as he removed both openers. Shashank struck again as Abhishek was caught by Arshdeep after slashing at a fuller-length ball. Showing clever captaincy, Shreyas gave Chahal another over, and the leg-spinner did the job by conceding just nine runs. SRH skipper Ishan Kishan (27 off 17) got out to Arshdeep, while Heinrich Klaasen (39 off 33) was dismissed in the final over.

This victory will give Punjab Kings a lot of confidence as they continue their strong campaign under Shreyas Iyer’s leadership.