Pro Kabaddi league: Patna Pirates Appoint Ravi Shetty As Their Head Coach For Upcoming Season

New Delhi: Patna Pirates on Wednesday appointed Ravi Shetty as their head coach for season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Shetty has been a kabaddi coach for over two decades at the national and state levels. In the past, has coached the Malaysian national team and was head coach of U Mumba which went on to win the summit title of PKL in 2015.

“Join your hands together to welcome our Head Coach for Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season 9 – Ravi Shetty,” Patna Pirates wrote on Twitter.

According to Pirates, Shetty will bring a unique value to the team and to kabaddi with his discipline and dedication.

The Patna Pirates are the most successful team in PKL history with a record of clinching three titles, winning all of them in successive seasons.

(Patna Pirates)