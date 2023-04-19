Proud Sister Sara Tendulkar Shares Heartfelt Post For Brother Arjun Tendulkar After He Takes His Maiden IPL Wicket

Arjun Tendulkar announced his arrival in the IPL during Match No. 25, the 23-year-old pacer picked his maiden IPL wicket.

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians star Arjun Tendulkar is talk of the town, the son of legendary Sachin Tendulkar picked up his maiden IPL wicket on Tuesday (April 18) during Match No. 25 of IPL 2023, which was played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

With SRH needing 20 off the last over to win, Arjun Tendulkar bowled brilliantly and claimed his maiden IPL wicket, getting rid of Bhuvneshwar Kumar as Mumbai Indians beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs. With 18 needed off 3, Arjun conceded just four runs on the two deliveries and also claimed his maiden IPL wicket.

After Arjun picked his first ever IPL wicket, his elder sister Sara Tendulkar took to Instagram to share a story in which she posted a picture of the left-arm pacer from the post-match interview and captioned, "WAITED SO LONG FOR THIS DAY. So so so so proud of you !! @arjuntendulkar24."

Apart from that, she also shared a video of Arjun's first wicket and wrote, "can't stop watching the highlights!".

Sachin praises son, Arjun Tendulkar Arjun's father, Sachin, who also played in the IPL for six years, came up with an appreciation tweet after MI's hat-trick of wins and said: "A superb all-round performance by Mumbai Indians once again. Cameron Green impressed with both bat & ball. Ishan & Tilak's batting is as good as it gets! The IPL is getting more interesting every day. Great going boys! And finally a Tendulkar has an IPL wicket!"

After the match, the MI skipper was also full of praise for Arjun and said the youngster is quite confident and clear of his plans.