PRS-XI vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction: Presidents XI and Botanical Gardens Rangers Captain, Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Vincy Premier League T10

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Presidents XI and Botanical Gardens Rangers Dream11 Team Prediction Vincy Premier League T10 Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's PRS-XI vs BGR at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex: In the Exhibition Match of the Vincy Premier League T10, Presidents XI will take on Botanic Garden Rangers at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex on Sunday. The Vincy Premier League T10 match will start at 08:00 PM (IST) November 22. Vincy Premier League T10 tournament is all set to entertain once again to the cricket fans. It is the second edition of the tournament that kick-started from November 7 and will continue until November 22. On Sunday, Botanic Garden Rangers will lock horns against Grenadines Divers at Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in VPL T10 tournament. Botanic Garden Rangers are dominating the league at the second spot on the points table with six wins in as 9 matches, while Presidents XI will look to prove a point in the exhibition clash. BGR will enter the games as favourites against PRS XI, but both teams will look to gave their all for the crucial contest.

TOSS: The toss between Presidents XI and Botanic Garden Rangers will take place at 7.30 PM (IST).

Time: 08.00 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Sporting Complex

PRS-XI vs BGR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Emmanuel Stewart (c)

Batsmen Kishore Shallow, Romel Currency (vc), Hyron Shallow

All-Rounders Deighton Butler, Kenroy Martin, Kenneth Dember, Keron Cottoy

Bowlers L Wilson, Zemron Providence, Donald Delpleche

PRS-XI vs BGR Probable Playing XIs

Presidents XI: O Williams, Romel Currency, Kishore Shallow, T Cumberbatch, Deighton Butler, Kenroy Martin, J Ollivierre, Luke Browne, L Wilson, K Grant, Dyke Cato

Botanical Gardens Rangers: Hyron Shallow, Emmanuel Stewart (wk), Keron Cottoy, Donwell Hector, Kenneth Dember (c), Donald Delpleche, Winston Samuel, Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Zemron Providence, Richie Richards

PRS-XI vs BGR Squads

Presidents XI: O Williams, Romel Currency, Kishore Shallow, T Cumberbatch, Deighton Butler, Kenroy Martin, J Ollivierre, Luke Browne, L Wilson, K Grant, Dyke Cato, R Lewis, R Wilkinson, O Thomas

Botanical Gardens Rangers: Hyron Shallow, Emmanuel Stewart (wk), Keron Cottoy, Donwell Hector, Kenneth Dember (c), Donald Delpleche, Winston Samuel, Kimali Williams, Romario Bibby, Zemron Providence, Richie Richards, Ronique Laborde, Atticus Browne, Solomon Bascombe

