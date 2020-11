PS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 31: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Perth Scorchers Women  vs Sydney Sixers Women T20 Match at Blacktown ISP Oval, Sydney 9 AM IST November 11 Monday

PS-W vs SS-W Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 31: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs

Dream11 Team Prediction

PS-W vs SS-W Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 31: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women T20 Match at Blacktown ISP Oval, Sydney 9 AM IST November 11 Monday

Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SS-W vs PS-W, Rebel WBBL 2020, Sydney SixersWomen Dream11 Team Player List, Perth Scorchers Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – SS-W vs PS-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Online Cricket Tips – Sydney Sixers Women vs Perth Scorchers Women Rebel WBBL 2020, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Rebel WBBL 2020

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 31 toss between Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Sixers Women will take place at 08.30 AM (IST) – November 11 in India.

Time: 09.00 AM IST.

Venue: Blacktown ISP Oval, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy (vc)

Batswomen: Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner, Chloe Piparo

All-Rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Ellyse Perry, Heather Graham (c), Sophie Devine

Bowlers: Stella Campbell, Taneale Peschel, Sarah Glenn

SS-W vs PS-W Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers Women: Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Lauren Cheatle, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner, Angela Reakes, Jodie Hicks, Stella Campbell, Hayley Silver-Holmes

Perth Scorchers Women: Sophie Devine (c), Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Megan Banting, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sarah Glenn, Heather Graham, Emma King, Beth Mooney (wk), Taneale Peschel

PS-W vs SS-W Squads

Sydney Sixers Women Squad: Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy, Lauren Cheatle, Dane van Niekerk, Marizanne Kapp, Erin Burns, Ashleigh Gardner, Angela Reakes, Jodie Hicks, Stella Campbell, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Maddy Darke, Emma Hughes, Sarah Aley, Lisa Griffith

Perth Scorchers Women Squad: Sophie Devine (c), Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Megan Banting, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sarah Glenn, Heather Graham, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Emma King, Beth Mooney (wk), Taneale Peschel, Chloe Piparo, Georgia Wyllie

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SS-W Dream11 Team/ PS-W Dream11 Team/ Sydney Sixers Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Perth Scorchers Women Women: Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Rebel WBBL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.