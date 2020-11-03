PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL Match 19

Dream11 Team Prediction

PS-W vs ST-W: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL Match 19

Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Dream11 Team Prediction Rebel WBBL 2020 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of PS-W vs ST-W, Rebel WBBL 2020, Perth Scorchers Women Dream11 Team Player List, Sydney Thunder Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – PS-W vs ST-W Rebel WBBL 2020, Online Cricket Tips – Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women Rebel WBBL 2020, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Rebel WBBL 2020

TOSS: The Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 19 toss between Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women will take place at 8.30 AM (IST) – November 4 in India.

Time: 9 AM IST.

Venue: Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney.

PS-W vs ST-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Tammy Beaumont

Batsmen: Rachael Haynes, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney

All-rounders: Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia Wilson, Heather Graham

Bowlers: Samantha Bates, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary

Playing 11

Perth Scorchers Women: Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, Nicole Bolton, Amy Jones (WK), Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Megan Banting, Sarah Glenn, Jemma Barsby, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary

Sydney Thunder Women : Tammy Beaumont (WK), Rachael Haynes, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Rachel Trenaman, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia Wilson, Lauren Smith, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates

Check Dream11 Prediction/ PS-W Dream11 Team/ ST-W Dream11 Team/ Perth Scorchers Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Sydney Thunder Women Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Rebel WBBL 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.