PS-W vs ST-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Rebel WBBL Match 19

<h2>Dream11 Team Prediction</h2>
PS-W vs ST-W: Fantasy Tips &amp; Predicted XIs For Today's Rebel WBBL Match 19

<strong>TOSS:</strong> The Rebel WBBL 2020 Match 19 toss between Perth Scorchers Women vs Sydney Thunder Women will take place at 8.30 AM (IST) - November 4 in India.

<strong>Time:</strong> 9 AM IST.

<strong>Venue:</strong> Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney.

<h2>PS-W vs ST-W My Dream11 Team</h2>

<strong>Wicketkeeper:</strong> Tammy Beaumont

<strong>Batsmen:</strong> Rachael Haynes, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney

<strong>All-rounders:</strong> Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia Wilson, Heather Graham

<strong>Bowlers:</strong> Samantha Bates, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary

<h2>Playing 11</h2>

<strong>Perth Scorchers Women:</strong> Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney, Nicole Bolton, Amy Jones (WK), Heather Graham, Chloe Piparo, Megan Banting, Sarah Glenn, Jemma Barsby, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary

<strong>Sydney Thunder Women :</strong> Tammy Beaumont (WK), Rachael Haynes, Heather Knight, Anika Learoyd, Rachel Trenaman, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Tahlia Wilson, Lauren Smith, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates